Testimony
Several years ago, I had dinner with a leader in our denomination that I respected. In a lot of these situations, leaders like this want to ask you a bunch of questions about your life and ministry. It makes sense. They are supervisors of sorts. So, I did what I often do, which is try and turn the table a little bit. Not because I am disrespectful, but because I believe people in these positions spend a lot of time showing interest in others, and sometimes they need to have someone ask a few questions about their life and ministry.
One thing that my friend named Riley was working on a pathway for church transformation within our churches. One practice that this committee had identified as lacking in churches today, but was part of what made churches thrive in days of old, was the practice of individuals giving testimony to what God had done in their lives and in their churches. He went on to say that sharing our stories about how God has blessed us and what God has done in our lives is important because it helps us understand what the Spirit is doing among us, and how God works to change lives and churches for his glory.
This got me thinking about the early church. The church began when some eyewitnesses to Jesus’ life and ministry also saw him risen from the grave. They went out and shared what they had seen and heard. The world has never been the same since a few people shared their story about what God had done in the world, and how their lives had changed because of it.
I remember growing up and hearing a minister invite people to share their stories about how God was working among his people during the sermon time. I later wondered if the pastor was just too lazy to prepare a sermon, and so invited people to share instead. I also remember, however, how we sensed the power of God working among us several people shared what God had done for them.
Camps and mission trips were much the same way. At campfire or evening worship, we would leave the floor open to share “God-sightings” and would be amazed to hear how the Lord was working in the hearts of campers and leaders alike.
I also remembered the times when I had a Sunday off at the church I was serving in Colorado Springs, and would get a chance to go visit another congregation in the area. I would often visit a congregation near my home that found a way to incorporate a personal story of someone in the congregation in nearly every service. It was not always flashy or glamorous, but it made the message relevant and let us know that the Way of Jesus “worked.”
I urge you, when you pray, when you study, when you worship and when you fellowship be eager to share the stories about how God is at work in your life and among the people you worship with. Don’t neglect to give witness among one another to the power of Christ present among us. The Lord is honored by such sharing, God’s people are blessed and the world is changed.
The Rev. Clint Walker
First Baptist Church
North Platte