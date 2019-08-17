The Wise and the Foolish
In Luke 12:13-21, Jesus says, “One’s life does not consist in the abundance of possessions.” Our Scripture redirects us from what we think we are owed, to the relationship between life and wealth or, more clearly, what is wealth and what is greed.
Then follows the parable of the rich, foolish farmer: The farmer is blessed with a harvest so large that his barns can’t handle it. God has abundantly provided for the whole community, but the farmer doesn’t notice God’s hand at all. He mistakes the community’s wealth, of which he should be a steward, for his own.
In the typical fashion of Luke’s Gospel, the wealthy farmer carries on an inner dialogue with himself (just as the unjust steward does, as well as the prodigal son and the woman with the incurable hemorrhage). In this self-dialogue, the farmer elevates himself to the highest position in the narrative. The farmer’s conclusion is that he now has plenty for himself and that he must tear down his present barns and build all-new, larger ones. Think of contemporary neighborhoods that are tearing down $500,000 houses in order to build larger mansions with oodles of custom closets to hold all of the owner’s stuff! This is a fact in larger cities where there is a limited amount of land on which to build.
But God calls the farmer to task and says to him; ‘You fool! This very night your life will be demanded from you, your soul will be required from you! Then who will get what you have prepared for yourself?”
Then Jesus adds, “This is how it will be with anyone who stores up things for himself but is not rich toward God.”
It should remind you and me that a cooperative spirit, stewardship and hospitality in our community and church have a high priority in the eyes of God. Self-righteous arrogance does not.
With this parable, Luke joins with other Scriptures in expressing the fact that we all die at one point or another. Jesus points to another kind of wealth, a spiritual wealth of being rich toward God and taking care of, or stewarding, God’s abundance on behalf of the whole community. This survives death and therefore places the meaning of life on an indestructible foundation.
So what is the meaning of life? Jesus judges that death swallows wisdom, wealth, possessions and even accomplishments into nothingness. Jesus suggests that the horizon of death should redirect our attention toward sharing wealth in the community and living a life that trusts in God’s abundance.
After all, when is enough, enough? Bill Gates, with all of his billions, has decided that sharing his wealth, by helping those in need and those who have afflictions, is more important than the continued accumulation of personal wealth.
The Rev. Kalen Fristad, in his book, “Destined For Salvation,” says about God’s judgment: “I am convinced (that) Jesus understood judgment as a beginning, not as an end. Therefore, rather than focusing on the past, our attention should be on the future. Judgment must no longer be thought of as the last crushing word on a failed life, but the first word of invitation to a new one.”
Jesus calls us to love everyone and not build our churches on those that we self-righteously judge and exclude. To love others as ourselves seems to be the hardest commandment of all, yet Jesus actually commands us to love others.
Now, I don’t know about your relationship with God or the state of your soul, but I do know that we all want to be loved and nurtured. All of us want to be accepted, loved and nourished by others, don’t we? Nobody wants to be hated, despised, disliked or even left out! Some of us lack biological families, while others have lost their families and feel like orphans. But for whatever reasons, all of us need and want to belong to a community of family.
So, will we be part of the wise or the foolish; will we be part of the problem or the solution? It is the responsibility of each of us as Christians to reach out and into our community to invite those who are not attending church to come into God’s house and come into God’s presence: into God’s love, God’s grace, mercy and forgiveness. And what better way to do that than to say to our neighbors when we see them, “See you in church!”
The Rev. Jan Ekstedt
First Christian Church
North Platte