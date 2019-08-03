n Editor’s note: Area ministers who would like to be part of this feature can contact Joan von Kampen at 308-535-4707 or joan.vonkampen@nptelegraph.com. Submissions may be edited for length or to conform to newspaper style.
Seek ... and live!
Colossians 3:1-4:
“Brothers and sisters: If you were raised with Christ, seek what is above, where Christ is seated at the right hand of God. Think of what is above, not of what is on earth. For you have died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God.”
It is not a matter of “if” we have been raised with Christ, because in baptism we have. It is not a matter of seeking earthly things, but what our hearts truly desire! This weekend, our readings are setting us straight. But how oftena we get distracted from the real prize, from what our hearts desire most, which is Beatitude, closeness to God or the Kingdom.
I am also reminded of St. Paul’s letter to the Romans, where he says “What I do, I do not understand. For I do not do what I want, but I do what I hate” (Romans 7:15). Why do we do what we hate? Why do we stray from our baptismal call to follow Christ totally and completely?
To begin to answer this age-old problem, we must first understand our weaknesses. What is it that traps or tempts you the most? Or maybe I can ask the same question in a different way: Is there anything in your life that takes precedence over Christ? To know myself well enough to know my own weaknesses and tendencies is the start of growing in holiness, in virtue. Once I am aware of what draws me away from Jesus, I can better work on what brings me closer.
To seek what is above — the things of heaven — is, in other words, to work on what brings me closer to Christ Jesus. Maybe for some that means more frequent prayer; maybe for some it might mean more frequent attendance at Sunday Mass or services at your church.
Maybe this weekend we are being encouraged to get a “spiritual checkup”! We go to the doctor to check on our physical health, we see a dentist for our oral health, but how often do you visit the divine physician? What needs made new or healed in you so that the focus of your life can be redirected to Jesus? Go to the heavenly doctor and seek what is above. Refocus on what matters most, our spiritual life and relationship with the Father God who loves us, with Jesus who is with us and among us.
St. Paul tells us, “You have died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God” (Colossians 3:3). God has so much to give you, new and abundant life. Your baptism has conformed you to Christ crucified and Christ risen. What in your life needs to die, to be crucified, in order to live the new life God has in store for you, the life your heart desires and was made for?
There is no better time than now. Don’t wait until life throws a curveball at you — turn to Christ now.
Seek what is above ... and live!
The Rev. Joshua Brown
St. Patrick Catholic Church
North Platte