During this holiday season we focus on who is present in the room, and those who are not. Be it in someone’s living room, church sanctuary or local tavern, this constant tug of war rages inside us. Somewhere in our teens we become aware that the world we live in is not perfect. It is broken. Bad people do bad things. Good people get hurt. People live. People die.
God began this world we live in surrounding us with perfection. But then we did what we wanted when we wanted and it became broken. Now God interacts in our world, but so does evil. That is why the simple story of a few guys who lived out their dream to take gifts to a young family halfway around the world inspires me.
Their gifts provided the funds for a couple to escape evil. It cemented the title of king upon a young, unknown toddler. On the day they laid their gifts at the feet of a young child, they had the satisfaction of knowing they had lived out their dream. Endured who knows what, traveled longer than I can imagine; all to live out that purpose.
God gave them that dream because He understood evil wanted to hurt Jesus. History tells us that evil did its worst. When we look around our gatherings, we know that evil still rages on today. Evil tries to pull us away from the ways God blesses His creation. It pulls our focus upon all the brokenness that exists around us. God understands this tug of war. It is why he sent His son to sacrifice for the void the brokenness had created. Through Jesus Christ, God puts a dream in each of us. A dream that if lived out will defeat evil every time, help someone else and bring joy in the middle of brokenness.
So, next time you gather with your friends or family, ask yourself these two questions: What dream has God put on my heart to help someone else? What am I going to do about it?
