“Thank God for this gift too wonderful for words!”
— 2 Corinthians 9:15 (New Living Translation)
One of the most generous persons I know is my late grandmother, on my mom’s side, Louise Gillett. As a farmer’s wife, she knew the rigors of hard work and serving others.
One Christmas Eve, our family got a late start traveling to my grandparents’ house. I was in junior high school and we lived five hours from their Kansas farmhouse. It was Sunday evening and since my father was a pastor, we couldn’t leave until after the evening church service. We arrived at their home at 2 a.m. My grandma met us at the door, but that wasn’t all. She went to the refrigerator and got enough food for a full spread. She set all the plates and silverware around their big dining room table for our entire family of eight. We had a wonderful meal to enjoy before going to bed. It made a huge impression on me because it was the middle of the night.
Christmastime is a season of giving. Some people try to outdo each other on their gifts, while others would like to be able to give more. Do you know who put it in our hearts to give to others? It is our great heavenly Father because we were made in His image. In fact, everything about how we are wired is from our Father God.
God is the greatest example of love and giving. John 3:16 (NLT) says, “For this is how God loved the world: He gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.” In this verse, the phrase “the world” refers to the people in the world. That includes you, me and all the people living today and all who ever have lived. He loves each of us exactly the same and that is something only He can do. God wants us to know that He loves us and He wants us to have open hearts to receive His love.
God’s love caused Him to do something for us out of compassion. We are sinners and our sin has separated us from God. God wants us to be united with Him and live with Him forever, so He sent His one and only Son, Jesus (the sinless Son of God), to the earth to die for our sins. Now, He asks us to believe that Jesus did that for us. God wants us to accept what Jesus did on the cross for us. When we do, we are completely cleansed of all of our sins and united with Him. Also, we will have a home in heaven with Him someday.
God’s gift is so great that in 2 Corinthians 9:15, it is called a gift too wonderful for words. His gift cannot be outdone because it is the gift of eternal life. He is a great and wonderful God.
Merry Christmas to each one of you.
