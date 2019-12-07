Celebrate God’s arrival
Dec. 1 marked the beginning of the Advent season. What is Advent exactly, and what does it have to do with Christmas? Google “Advent,” and you’ll see it means “the arrival of a notable person, thing or event.” So this month we celebrate the notable arrival of God, in the person of Jesus, breaking into humanity as a tiny baby!
It was an arrival into obscurity, fraught with vulnerability, and required incredible humility. Yet it was integral to God’s plan to humble himself and ultimately suffer to pay the price for humanity’s sin. Truly God’s arrival — His advent — is notable and worthy of celebration!
Moreover, Jesus’ notable arrival also ushered in a notable event — the inauguration of His kingdom. In Mark 1:15 Jesus announced His earthly ministry, declaring, “The time has come. The kingdom of God has come near. Repent and believe the good news!”
In Advent we celebrate this notable arrival — the kingdom of God has come near. Now, that verb “has come near” is highly exciting because it’s a special type of action word in the original Greek language called a perfect tense verb.
Essentially, a perfect tense verb denotes something that happened at a specific point in the past but has, at the same time, unmistakably affected present (and future) reality. For instance, one might use a perfect tense verb to describe the birth of a child. The birth happened at a specific point in the past, but at that moment, the baby’s arrival unmistakably affected the parent’s present and future reality (e.g. less sleep, delightful coos, lots of diaper changes, financial support, etc.).
Christmas is more than a sentimental story about a baby being born. It heralds the fact that God’s past entrance into our world has fundamentally shifted our present (and future) reality. Jesus invites us to live in God’s kingdom with His values and as His representatives. A kingdom where forgiveness triumphs over vengeance. Kindness overwhelms rudeness. Good defeats evil.
“But wait!” you may say. “That might sometimes happen, but there are plenty of times when it doesn’t.” And you are right. Here is the truth: God’s kingdom is already here — inaugurated at the advent of Jesus — but it is not yet fully here! Already but not yet. Therein lies the tension even in this time of celebration. God desires people who will live as kingdom citizens here and now, living out the values of God in a world where the dominant kingdom goes against His values.
And that is where faith is required. We are called to believe, and therefore act, as though God’s kingdom is fully here. But that is a tall order! If I love my enemy, do good to those who hate me, bless those who antagonize me and pray for those who mistreat me, then I may feel like I lose. In fact, the one who most lived as a kingdom citizen was Jesus Himself, and don’t miss that He was put to death in this world. No wonder Jesus reminds us of the high cost of following Him in a world where the kingdom is here — just not yet fully.
This Advent, as we celebrate God’s arrival as a baby, let us not miss that we are also celebrating the inauguration of His kingdom, and our opportunity to enter that kingdom through faith in Christ. We also look to the day when He comes again and His kingdom is fully realized! What a priceless opportunity to commit to living more fully as citizens of our present “almost but not yet” kingdom.
Pastor John Stone
North Platte
Berean Church
