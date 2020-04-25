Sitting in a white limousine, waiting on my guest to return, I note that the parking lot had over 300 cars, charter buses and party vehicles in it. I look at my watch, breathing a sigh of relief that I finally completed my sermon; it’s almost 1 a.m. I will preach in a few hours.
I roll down the window and smell the grilled hot dogs and brats. I look to my right and two more charter buses pull up, and I watch as droves of couples run to get inside. I am outside a strip club in East St. Louis.
I had just completed writing a sermon for 40 people and yet sat outside an establishment that was affecting more lives more efficiently than we did at our church. Couples young and old were running, dancing, walking with their heads held high into this establishment. They looked just like the people who walked into my church. All of a sudden I felt tired.
To be fair, it had been a hard night. I had just come back from a family vacation, and Tim, the limo company owner, was still out of town. He left me a note: Prepare the white limousine for a bachelorette party. When I picked them up at their small town, I was optimistic of income that could pay some nagging bills.
Stopping at every gas station and small-town bar on our way to a classy river town, I knew the night was already different from my expectations. I realized they had not allowed enough time to cover all their chosen destinations. They behaved foolishly; at one point I had to rescue them from some rowdy men with a quick get-away from one of our many restroom breaks.
The owner had told them that all his chauffeurs knew the locations of all “the best” strip clubs located in East St. Louis. First of all, we could talk about what was meant by the word “best.” But to get to the point, I had no idea; not yet anyway. I guess the owner just thought every red-blooded male would know these locations. Let us just say there was a truckload; I know because I drove by more clubs than I believed existed in the whole state, not to mention the east side of St. Louis. Frankly, I found this fact alone disgusting, but I had a job to do.
Finding their particular chosen establishment presented me with a problem. I began calling the owner, interrupting his vacation. As I maneuvered around East St. Louis — no easy feat in itself during daylight, not to mention in a limousine late at night — my mind raced to find a solution. Facing complete failure at my job, I prayed fervently for God to help me. You might find this disgusting, I believe the only reason I found this house of ill repute was that God answered my prayers that night.
With relief, I dropped my clients off at the door. Fifteen minutes later, they came running back to the limo; their chosen spot was a hangout for homosexual men. By now, I knew all the locations and could offer coupons from other chauffeurs who had been kind enough to help me that night. As a general policy, chauffeurs receive free admission into all clubs, and owners give them coupons to drum up business.
I never entered any of the clubs, but I still felt dirty for passing on the coupons. So sitting in my limousine, I began to pray this way: “God forgive me in what my job calls me to do tonight. God forgive these people who come here to find happiness. God forgive these ladies who think this is how you celebrate a future wedding.”
Feeling bad for my earlier confusion, I requested the right to give my clients an additional hour on their contract. They declared me the greatest chauffeur ever! They sang my praises all the way home. Yet, when I dropped them off at the bride’s home around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, I watched an ugly scene. It still plays out in my mind today. Intoxicated boyfriends who were tired of waiting for their girlfriends greeted my clients by yelling and shoving them around the front yard of the future bride. Exhausted, I returned the limousine to the shop and went home for a couple hours of rest before I would preach.
I should not have been surprised on Monday when Tim, now back from his vacation, called me in to answer complaints from these same women. They accused me of unsafe driving and expressed dissatisfaction in my knowledge regarding strip clubs. Frankly, they wanted a full refund of their money. I reminded Tim of the additional hour and explained the difficult situations I had faced that night. He told me to shake it off.
Their dissatisfaction clung to me. I had worked so hard to please my clients, and all they could do now was complain about my service. I understood their unhappiness. Think about it: All I had done was take these women from one ugly place to the next. Their behavior only echoed what I felt in my heart. From the parking lots of strip clubs with people excited to run into a place that sold lies, to the unhappy home of a future bride, to a Monday morning filled with dissatisfaction. The whole affair left a bad taste in my mouth.
I needed to make sense of the whole affair. I began asking myself these questions: Why had God helped a preacher in regards to the location of a place of ill repute? Why were those on Saturday night more desperate to enter a building than those on Sunday morning? Why am I more offended by someone anxiously entering a strip club than by a Christian bored as they enter a church building? Why am I more troubled by someone who is unhappy than I am by someone who lives an unhappy life?
The only variable in these questions seems to be the levels of desperation in regards to perceived problems. I believe God is always desperate to help. The bad taste came from the fact that I felt God helping me Saturday night, but not the following Sunday morning at church. The only variable I could see was my desperation to make a difference. If God’s children know what we believe can help those around us, why is it we only become desperate when something bad happens to us — like the coronavirus. Shouldn’t we be desperate to share truth all the time, not just when we feel bad?
Pastor Brent Montgomery
Valley Christian Church
North Platte
