Seven years ago I found myself in a scary situation on a lake. I was on a fishing retreat with a few guys and was given a boat to fish out of. The owner of the boat had a second and took that out, assuming that the rest of us knew how to operate a boat.
It became apparent that no one knew how, and one of the guys finally asked me. I knew a little from watching my dad operate his boat, but never really operated a boat by myself.
After some discussion, the men agreed that I would captain the boat. We all hopped in, I slowly pushed the throttle forward, and before we knew it, we were in the middle of the lake fishing.
Some time had passed and we noticed some dark clouds forming. We decided it was a good time to head back to the docks. As we pulled the boat around, we saw the wind ripple across the water, and before we could go any farther waves began to form. And these weren’t your family-friendly waves, these were big — some taller than the boat — waves. To say I wasn’t scared would be a lie, and fear began to set in. Here I am, no idea what to do, I never operated a boat in a storm, and I am responsible for the lives that were on the boat that I barely knew how to drive.
All I knew is that we had to get out of here, so I said a quick silent prayer, smiled at the guys to show some bravery and began to take the boat slowly through the waves. After what seemed like forever, we made it back safely to the docks
There’s a story in the Bible that is a little bit similar. In Matthew 8:23-25, we read an account where the disciples find themselves in a storm in the middle of a lake. The storm was bad enough that they began to fear for their lives and looked for Jesus for help. However, Jesus was nowhere to be found. They searched for Him only to find Jesus sleeping soundly below deck. They woke Him up, asking Jesus to save them from this storm lest they drown. Then something interesting happened. Jesus rebuked them, saying, “You of little faith, why are you so afraid?” He then got up and rebuked the storm, and waves and wind settled.
If we can be honest, many of us are like the disciples in this story. Many of us have found ourselves in the middle of life’s storm, some so severe that we may have thought we were not going to survive. Not only that, we think if we cannot handle these storms, can Jesus? Soon fear begins to set in and we find ourselves in the same state of fear as the disciples asking (more like yelling at) Jesus to respond to our storm. But we must not be caught off guard when Jesus responds, “You of little faith, why are you so afraid?”
Why? Because Jesus has power over every storm — whether it’s a physical storm like in my story or in the disciples’, or a personal storm that you find yourself in. Maybe you are battling a personal issue; maybe you are left in a storm of confusion with everything going on. Maybe there’s a bad storm in your marriage or a relationship with your kids. Or maybe it’s the storm of COVID-19 that the world finds itself in.
Here’s the thing, we can’t pick and choose what storm we want in our life — but I know there is a choice to be made in the storm. We can choose fear and give in with the rest of the fearful or we can choose faith — a faith that says no matter how tall the waves or how loud the thunder may be, I have faith Jesus will get me through this storm.
Let’s choose faith over fear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.