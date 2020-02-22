Typically, when I write this column, I hope to speak to anyone in our community — regardless of whether one believes the claims of Jesus. Today, however, I’m speaking squarely to those of us who claim to be followers of Jesus Christ. If you’re not in that camp you’re still welcome to read, but please know this is more of an “in-house” challenge.
Throughout the Christian church’s history, she’s been faced with the temptation to succumb to “worldliness.” For instance, Paul tells the Roman Christians to avoid being “conformed to this world.” This can be confusing since “world,” in the Bible, can carry two very different connotations. In one sense, “world” refers to people — “For God so loved the world (people), that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16). But there is another use of “world” which means a system of thinking and values — “Do not love the world (its system and values) or anything in the world. If anyone loves the world, love for the Father is not in them” (1 John 2:15). God loves the people in this world and commands his children to follow his example. His command about not loving the world isn’t about hating the people but rather is about not adopting the world’s way of thinking or its values.
This is because the world’s system and values are under the sway of Satan and he desires to inject this same thinking and these values into the church — who is designed to look like Jesus — seeking to damage her distinctiveness. He does this subtly, making worldliness look attractive, reasonable, comfortable. How easy is it to naturally, effortlessly sink into a padded chair, kick up our feet and just relax? Slipping into worldly thinking is much the same — it can take place unconsciously and without effort. In fact, to prevent it, we must actively resist.
But that can be tricky. In diagnosing whether we’ve succumbed to worldliness, it is tempting to reduce it to “big” sins (typically external ones like drug use, drunkenness or cheating on our spouse), but what about more socially acceptable sins? When our comfort, security, power or approval becomes paramount, we’ve settled into a worldly mindset that puts us at the center of our lives rather than Jesus.
What does this look like practically? Here’s one common example: How do we react to our enemies/opponents/detractors? The world’s view is that I have a right to be self-protective. I argue with people across the political aisle because they’re wrong and need to realize it. I speak of them in derogatory terms or believe them to be ignorant and beneath me. They’re a bunch of small-minded, right-wing bigots, or they’re liberal, left-leaning loonies. But these pejoratives directly contradict Jesus’ teaching about loving our enemy, doing good to those who hate us, blessing those who persecute us and praying for those who mistreat us.
A godly mindset mirrors that of Christ, Who treated us with grace and love even while we were still sinners and enemies of God (read Romans 5). Of course we’ll have our differences, and there is certainly room for strong discussion, debate, and disagreement. The worldly mindset, though, seeks to denigrate, dismiss or devalue those who aren’t measuring up to my standard.
Aren’t you glad the Lord Jesus Christ didn’t take that approach with you? May we be more like Him — full of grace and truth, speaking boldly while loving others even when it requires a cost from us.
