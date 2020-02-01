A lasting lesson and a unique experience
Working to settle myself down, I tried to digest what Tim had just suggested to me: “Brent, why don’t you drive the limousine around to familiarize yourself with the vehicle?”
Wow. I just worked on breathing normally for a moment. The vehicle, a black Lincoln Town Car eight-passenger limousine, was at my disposal — the same vehicle I had spent the last several hours bringing to a shine inside and out. Grinning ear to ear, I began to think what I would do next.
What would you do? I mean, if someone said, “Here is a limousine — you have one hour to do whatever you want?”
I went home, where Lezli was babysitting two children. We decided to cruise by the workplace of the children’s mom; it was a real hoot. I quickly dropped them off at our home and headed for the elementary school to surprise our fifth grade daughter, Karli.
To protect the limousine from all of the parents frantically vying for the best parking places, I chose to pull in the very back of the lot. One by one, children spilling out from the school began to notice not only the long, black limousine, but also the chauffeur suited up next to it. There was considerable pointing and staring my way. Karli finally came out of the building and began to make her way toward me; the eyes of all her friends were on her. I will never forget how she walked up to me like this was no big deal. She calmly slid into the limousine, while I held the door for her as naturally as if this were an everyday occurrence.
After dropping her off at home, I drove to the high school to pick up our ninth grade daughter from soccer practice. A black limousine sitting in a small town high school parking lot alongside the soccer field — yeah, it caused a stir. As their practice ended, I got out of the limo to open the door for my slack-jawed daughter. Emily said she had promised her friend a ride home again. I said, “Why not?” They blasted music and laughed about the shocked faces of their teammates, and excitedly discussed what they would tell their friends the next day at school.
Beware, though, my fun came with a cost. I worked hard that night to fulfill the wishes of a tavern and car lot marketing event, and the final pickup did end badly. One of the sponsoring business owners turned out to be what I would later understand as an “angry” drunk. I managed not to incur any lasting physical damage.
I was not embarrassed or ashamed of the service I provided that day. Nor did I focus on the difficulties I incurred. I drove where the adventure took me.
Shouldn’t serving Jesus be that simple? Someday we will meet Jesus and He will want to know where we drove with His truth.
The Apostle Paul wrote, “Hold on to the pattern of wholesome teaching you learned from me — a pattern shaped by the faith and love that you have in Christ Jesus. Through the power of the Holy Spirit who lives with us, carefully guard the precious truth that has been entrusted to you.” (2 Timothy 1:13, 14)
This 15-year-old memory is one I cherish. One would be correct in thinking my daughters choose to reflect on moments like these; it’s part of my legacy as their dad. I remember their smiles, and the difficulties I endured have quickly faded away. Maybe that is what Paul meant when he said a few words later: “So I am willing to endure anything if it will bring salvation and eternal glory in Christ Jesus to those God has chosen.” (2 Timothy 2:10)
