As a Christian and as a pastor, I try to be a teachable person. When Jesus talked about his parable of the soils, I think part of what Jesus was commending. I want to have a heart that is like good soil, that can hear the Word of God, be grounded in my personal context, and live my faith and grow in it wherever I am planted.
These times of COVID-19 have been particularly challenging for people like me who focus a lot of their work on being present with people and attempting to teach them, in varied ways, how to be attuned to the presence of God.
For instance, in our last two weeks of public worship, we began to limit personal physical contact with other people during worship. I was surprised how hard this was! I did not realize how often I put hands on people’s shoulders, shake hands and give hugs to folks.
Also, I have been very limited on being able to visit people in this time of social distancing. I miss being able to see our people in the care facilities and hospitals that are closed to visitors. I’m hoping they miss me too!
Here are some lessons I am thinking God may be teaching me during this coronavirus season, or as my more liturgical ministry colleagues refer to it, Coronatide.
1. I am considering that I put too much value into what I do, and perhaps this is a season to pay attention to who I am in Christ.
I come from a blue-collar background with very little blue-collar skills. I spend a lot of my ministry life trying to work hard for the glory of God. Yet, this season is challenging me to “be still and know” that God is God, and I can’t do everything, fix everything and push everything to be the way it supposed to be.
Maybe, in your life, you are finding that you have to be still more as well. Take some time to turn off the TV, be silent and become attuned to the presence of God that is always near to us if we draw near to Him.
2. I am learning the importance of being adaptable.
Each new day and each new week in navigating this time in our lives seem to bring new challenges, new expectations, and call us to something new and different. One day we can walk into Walmart unfettered; the next day we are lining up and wearing masks.
In my work, one day I am adapting worship services to limit contact, the next we are switching things around so 50 can gather, then in less than 24 hours we are trying to figure out how to worship and disciple with one another remotely because we cannot gather in groups larger than 10.
But really, being adaptable is a life skill we all need to develop. Change in our lives is constant and will continually be so. I believe God calls us to be adaptable, ready to follow him wherever he leads.
Listen to what the author of Hebrews said about Abraham and Sarah, whom Islam, Judaism and Christianity trace their roots back to, and consider their adaptable hearts:
“By faith Abraham, when called to go to a place he would later receive as his inheritance, obeyed and went, even though he did not know where he was going.” (Hebrews 11:8)
3. I am finding myself hungering for worship in Christian community in a way that makes me wonder if I have taken gathering for worship for granted in times before.
I was listening to recordings of some of our church members from interviews I had done for my doctoral work, and as I listened, I was reminded how much I love my church family and love having opportunity to be with each of them.
I was also reminded how much I love my church as a community. How I miss seeing them gathered, laughing together, praying for each other and sharing a cup of coffee or snack around a table.
I believe that this period of isolation could create a hunger for many of us to be connected to one another in faith, through a deeper commitment to gather to worship.
4. I am learning that worrying adds very little value to my life or anyone else’s.
I can stress about all sorts of things in this crisis. Will I survive if I get “the Corona”? My wife? Is it safe to go to the store and get groceries? Will I still have a job in a few weeks? What about the rest of the staff? Yet all these concerns don’t get solved by fretting about them for too long. So, I keep doing what I can, and not what I can’t. And praying. And hoping.
