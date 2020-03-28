As we settle into what seems to be a new “norm” as far as church and worship services go, and as we make preparations for a Holy Week without people in the pews, one thing we all need to be reminded of is the hope we have in Christ. Scripture reminds us in many places of the Hope we need to hold on to in times of trial. A few of those have come to my heart this past week:
“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”
— Jeremiah 29:11
“So, we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal.”
— 2 Corinthians 4:16-18
“Through him we have also obtained access by faith into this grace in which we stand, and we rejoice in hope of the glory of God. More than that, we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who has been given to us.”
— Romans 5:2-5
Our greatest hope is in knowing that Christians have undergone many trials over the centuries and have emerged stronger in their faith in Christ Jesus. This is an attack, my brothers and sisters, and Satan is on the prowl for souls who are weak and falter in faith, hope and love.
Satan thinks he will win the battle by scaring us away from prayer, away from worship and community, away from Jesus. But our hope draws us together even when we are separated by walls or quarantine.
Yet the Lord “knows the plans He has for us” and He allows us to suffer but for a while, that the grace of this current suffering, might unite us to the cross of Christ.
Believe this, if we are not able to publicly celebrate the passion, death and resurrection of Christ in our churches this year, we will celebrate it together in our hearts united to Jesus in a more profound way than we have before. That is grace! That is how hope overcomes the obstacles we face today. Christ will prevail! Christ will make all things new, when He renews us day by day. Our hope is in the name of the Lord! Now and forever! Amen!
The Rev. Joshua Brown
St. Patrick Catholic Church
North Platte
