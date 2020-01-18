Find your path
Proverbs 4:25, 26
Look straight ahead, and fix your eyes on what lies before you. Mark out a straight path for your feet; stay on the safe path. (New Living Translation)
Recently, I took a picture with my phone of the countryside. I took it because I liked the layout of the land. There were a lot of straight lines and spaces. As I looked north, the gravel road was before me, making one straight line. There were wooden power poles with wires stretched across them, making several more straight lines. Larger power towers made of steel were also in the picture with their attached heavier lines creating more straight lines. Then there were fields in this picture with a lot of open spaces. A simple barn in the distance added to the landscape. The reason why this impressed me was that as I looked at the scene, it reminded me of how I want my life to be — straight lines and spaces. It’s a picture of simplicity and organization.
It reminds me of the truth from the Bible. In the verse above from Proverbs, it says that the safe path is a straight pathway. The verse begins with focus. “Look straight ahead and fix your eyes on what’s before you.” I have a motorcycle, and one of the things taught in the safety course is to always look at where you want to go. If you want to go straight, look straight. If you are turning, look in the direction that you want to turn. The bike will follow where your eyes are looking. If you look in a direction you don’t want to go, the bike might end up over there!
Where is it now that you want to go? Do you have any plans, aspirations or goals for this new year that is dawning? My encouragement to you is this verse from Proverbs. Focus on what is directly in front of you and follow the path that you have marked out for yourself or that God has marked out for you. It’s easy to get discouraged and decide to quit. However, safety lies in the way of focusing on what is before you and staying true and faithful.
One of the word pictures Jesus used about our commitment to the Kingdom of God is putting our hand to the plow. Luke 9:62 (NLT) says, “But Jesus told him, ‘Anyone who puts a hand to the plow and then looks back is not fit for the Kingdom of God.’” This idea goes along with the idea of staying with the plan you know God has for you in this season of your life and not quitting. Focusing on the straight direction is also found here because it is difficult to mark out a pathway straight ahead if you are always looking back. Looking back is a picture of always wondering about your decision. When the sun comes up each day, we can see God’s faithfulness. Our response back to Him can be to stick to the things He’s given us to do and continue our faithful walk to Him.
Pastor Robert B. Litzenberger III
Brady Community Church
Log In
