In 2020, reflect daily on faith
Galatians 4:4-7
Brothers and sisters: When the fullness of time had come, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born under the law, to ransom those under the law, so that we might receive adoption as sons.
As proof that you are sons, God sent the Spirit of his Son into our hearts, crying out, “Abba, Father!”
As we have just turned the corner and entered a new year, it is good for us to reflect on how God enters our lives in the midst of time. The God who is eternal and everlasting, who existed before all ages, is born to us in our time in Jesus Christ. When the eternal is born into our time, we are caught up into eternity with Him. What a beautiful mystery that time is. The new year offers us time to reflect on several aspects of time in our own lives: What God has done in us in the past, what He is doing now and what He will do in the future for us.
When we reflect on what God has done for us in Jesus Christ, we notice more readily our blessings and graces. At the end of 2019, do you notice where God has blessed you? In what ways has Christ been a source of grace and growth in your faith? We don’t do this or ask this enough in my opinion. Reflecting on how we are blessed should be a regular part of our day. This is called a “Daily Examine.” One simply examines each day at the end or in the evening and asks three simple questions: Where was Christ present and working in me? How did I respond to Christ in me and in others? And, finally, what grace and mercy do I need today to be better and more of a disciple tomorrow?
With this simple daily examine, we can and will grow closer to Christ and overcome obstacles.
We also have the opportunity to reflect on what God is doing in us right now. We live in the present, and it is important for us to live our faith in the present, as well. If you close your eyes in prayer right now, what do you notice God doing in you? Are there too many distractions? Do you notice anything at all? Do you feel a sense of peace or a sense of fear? God wants to send Jesus into your hearts right here, right now. How might we better respond in the “now” of our life to God’s promptings and the Spirit moving?
Finally, the new year offers a look ahead. I truly believe that God also directs our hearts and minds forward, especially to His Kingdom and eternity. As you look ahead into 2020, what is the one thing or blessing your heart longs for the most? In what ways do you desire to grow in your faith in Jesus? Who are the people or the relationships that need God’s intervention the most? Tell God what you long for. Invite Jesus into the desire, allow Him to consume your desire and make you new and restore your inherent goodness.
May you and your family be blessed with every spiritual blessing in the heavens and may the God of peace and consolation be with you in every moment of 2020 and into eternity! May this be a year of Christ being glorified and honored in every home and on every corner.
The Rev. Joshua Brown
St. Patrick Catholic Church
North Platte
