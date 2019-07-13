n Editor’s note: Area ministers who would like to be part of this feature can contact Joan von Kampen at 308-535-4707 or joan.vonkampen@nptelegraph.com. Submissions may be edited for length or to conform to newspaper style.
Little things
are big in
God’s Kingdom
Today, let’s examine the significance of little things. In God’s world, He considers little things to be big things.
First, reflect on what Jesus said concerning the very Kingdom of God: “How can I describe the Kingdom of God? ... It is like a mustard seed planted in the ground. It is the smallest of all seeds, but it becomes the largest of all garden plants; it grows long branches, and birds can make nests in its shade” (Mark 4:30-32).
The Kingdom of God works like a mustard seed; being extremely small, yet it turns into a huge tree with long branches and birds can make nests in its shade. The Kingdom of God is described in Romans 14:17 this way: “The Kingdom of God is not a matter of what we eat or drink, but of living a life of goodness and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit.” Those spiritual qualities are what the Kingdom of God is about.
As I was contemplating the application to my life, I acknowledged that the smallest action done for the Kingdom of God can be used by God for larger significance in the life of another person. A kind word, a word of encouragement, a soft answer, a smile or even a small gift can mean much to someone else. In high school, one of my teachers told me that I had a lot of potential. That encouragement kept me moving toward my God-given destiny. While a small word or action may not seem like much, God can use it “big time” in the life of someone else.
As people in the Bible did small things, God rewarded them with large things. For example, a woman had constant bleeding for 12 years and thought that if only she could touch the fringe of Jesus’ robe, she would be healed. That was a small action. As Jesus was on His way to visit someone else, she crawled through the crowd, touched the fringe of Jesus’ robe and was healed. Jesus’ response was gracious. “Jesus turned around, and when he saw her he said, ‘Daughter, be encouraged! Your faith has made you well’” (Matthew 9:22). Jesus praised her faith.
That leads me to my final point about small things. How much faith do we need to bring a large result? Consider Luke 17:6: “The Lord answered, ‘If you had faith even as small as a mustard seed, you could say to this mulberry tree, “May you be uprooted and be planted in the sea,” and it would obey you!’” Once again, Jesus uses the mustard seed as an illustration of how much true faith is needed to accomplish something large. Why is this? It is this way because it is Jesus who does what needs to be accomplished in our lives, not us. Our faith is to be in Him and all He requires is a little bit.
Pastor Robert B. Litzenberger III
Brady Community Church