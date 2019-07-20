Breaking down walls
We have been doing prayer walks as a church around our campus and in our neighborhood at least twice a week since I arrived in North Platte as the pastor of First Baptist Church. As I prepared a guide to walk the neighborhood, I called that guide a “Jericho Prayer Walk.” That is because I wanted the Lord to break down the barriers that kept us from going deeper in our faith with God, that kept us from being unified with one another, and that kept us from connecting with and reaching our community with the love of Christ.
Breaking down walls is central to how Paul communicates the gospel as well. I Corinthians 12:13-17 says that God wants to break down the walls of hostility between God and humans, and between human beings as they relate to one another.
The Scripture goes on in several places to say that we, in Christ, are not divided by our nationality, ethnicity, gender or status — especially if we are believers. This is because we are united as siblings in Christ by our relationships with one another. Christ dying on the cross died to make one people out of many.
Christ’s resurrection places Him as our Lord and king. When the early Christians said Jesus is Lord, they were saying that they rejected Caesar as having ultimate authority. Even today, we believe that the authority of Jesus supersedes the authority of governments and worldly power.
The early church had cultural conflicts, especially between Jewish folks and people coming to faith from a Greco-Roman culture, commonly called Gentiles. Over and over again, the Spirit led them to submit themselves to Christ as Lord by rejecting false divisions of race and class and working together in a shocking culture of love, acceptance and mutuality that transcended the cultural stratification they were a part of.
What is true then is true today. God calls us to reject the barriers and walls that seek to divide us. God calls us to welcome one another regardless of background. God calls us to accept one another and treat each other as equals regardless of skin color, ethnic background, economic status or family history. He calls us to “do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with our God” by standing for truth, justice and equality and against prejudice in the public sphere and the personal sphere, in our relationships and in our crafting of how our society should live and be run.
There are always times when we can turn toward self-interest and ignore the walls that are keeping us from loving our neighbors. Let us continue the work of Christ, breaking down walls and building communities that love Christ and share the welcome and love of Christ with others.
Amen.
The Rev. Clint Walker
First Baptist Church
North Platte