In Luke 10, the Great Commandment states: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind, and your neighbor as yourself.”
Upon hearing this, a man wishing to justify himself asks Jesus, “And who is my neighbor?” He was really asking, “How far do I need to extend this kind of radical love?” Or, to put a finer point on it, he’s wondering, “Who can I exclude from loving like I love myself?” Wherever the line was, it’s likely he was assuming he certainly didn’t have to love his enemies like that.
A quick search reveals an enemy is defined as “a person who is actively opposed or hostile to someone or something.” Does anybody like that come to mind? Enemies seem to abound in our nation today. We assume they’re people who disagree with us across the aisle or people who oppose our way of life or our values. They may even make life difficult for us or make us feel threatened. Those frustrating people. And surely we don’t have to love them like ourselves. After all, they don’t love us. Loving them like we love ourselves could be seriously detrimental to our well-being and self-interest, right?
Indeed, it may be detrimental to us. However, followers of Jesus must recognize that no person is our enemy. I’ll reiterate that — if you are following Jesus, you have enemies, but they aren’t human. It doesn’t matter how much people seem opposed to you, what hurtful words they say to or about you, what they do to you, or how they come against you. People are not your enemy. The apostle Paul clearly states, “For we are not fighting against flesh-and-blood enemies, but against evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world, against mighty powers in this dark world, and against evil spirits in the heavenly places” (Ephesians 6:12).
Mistaking people as enemies establishes an adversarial relationship in which our interactions become arguments to win or opportunities to prove ourselves right rather than openings to understand and love others with the love we’ve been shown. When we view a person as an enemy, we seize opportunities to make snarky comments, engage in social media spats, dismiss their thinking and even dehumanize them in our thinking. None of these look remotely like Jesus.
And even though no humans are truly our enemies, every human is naturally an enemy of God (Romans 5:8-10). How did He treat us as His enemies? Jesus taught and modeled how we are to “love, do good to, bless and pray for” enemies (Luke 6:27-28). In life, he loved, did good to and blessed so many through His teaching and healing. Then, as He hung on the cross, willingly dying for the sin of humans who had chosen to become His enemies, He prayerfully cried out “Father, forgive them — they don’t know what they’re doing” (Luke 23:34). One of His last acts was to plead for forgiveness for His torturers and crucifiers. He demonstrated sacrificial love even for His enemies. How can we do any less for those who oppose us?
To treat anyone with the contempt we expect an enemy deserves is to assume a prerogative even Christ wouldn’t take. If we’ve found ourselves unloving toward people we consider “enemies,” then please, for Christ’s sake, let’s repent and ask Christ to extend His grace first to us. Then let’s offer others that same grace. Freely we’ve received, freely let’s give.
