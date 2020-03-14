Back in the day when I preached on Sundays and chauffeured, during the week my lunches were no longer at home with my wife. What was more likely was you would find me sitting in the basement at the local Elks Club grabbing a quick hamburger.
It is the last place I would have eaten before my involvement with the limousine company. For one thing, the air purifier is fighting a losing battle just trying to clean out the cigarette smoke. Men seemed to be more relaxed, and often the conversations left me struggling with how to respond. I should mention that I was eating with judges, lawyers, state representative, real estate agents, bank vice president, used car dealers, insurance agents, police officials, local business owners; never once did I eat with a fellow pastor.
My attendance at this establishment was dependent upon Tim, the owner, whose membership allowed me to come along for lunch. He delighted in telling the newest guy at the table, “I’ll bet he’s the only preacher around who knows where all the bars and strip joints are located within a hundred miles of our town. Not only that, but he knows the fastest and safest routes to each one of them.” I’d give a weak smile and just nod my head; it seemed more like a hazard of the job than a compliment.
What an ugly truth to confess. Before this, I did not drink or hang around people who do drink. I am not saying I should drink. I am just saying God loves us equally no matter which establishment we frequent on a regular basis.
It got worse, for me, anyway.
When our wedding season began, I realized most of my chauffeurs, including the owner, had no clue where each church was located. They had no clue to the differences among churches; to them they were all the same. I came to realize, at least in Jacksonville, more people frequented bars than churches.
Maybe we had been fighting the wrong battles. We compete with each other with who can get the church people to attend our building. While the unchurched do not even know we exist. While we assume they know what our mission is all about; they could care less. I began to realize that I needed to know where every bar, grocery store, food pantry, strip club, department store, liquor store, Women’s Resource Center, church building, military association, club, car lot and restaurant was located. If as a Christian, I do not, I should get down on my knees and beg His forgiveness.
I’d been frequenting the Elks Club long enough that the waitress knew what I would order. One of the first businessmen I met when I chauffeured joined our table. He owned a local tool and equipment rental company in town. Now I was looking at him across the table with my usual hamburger, fries and Coke. He introduced himself. I said we had already met on my very first night as a chauffeur. He asked when; I mentioned the occasion and he grew quiet. He’d been the guy who had tried to take my head off and had grabbed the attention of the crowd as he made the air blue with his descriptions of my heritage. Tim took this moment, to lighten the mood, I guess, to share that his new limousine driver happens to be a preacher. The man mumbled an apology and hung his head.
We would become friends and share in some ventures. I liked his family, and it turns out we had several friendships in common at our churches. Why had we never met? He had fallen away from church. God changed that reality. It happened because I met a man in the basement of the Elks Club. God did the rest.
Why do we expect God to shake people’s lives from within a church building? That’s where we share what God has done. As a lifelong church member I felt so impotent. How long had I wanted people like this man to find their way back to church?
So do you know where the closest strip club is located? Do you know where girls go to erase a bitter memory from their minds? Where college kids go to have fun? Where businessmen go to drink off their troubles? Where lonely women go in hopes of finding a husband? Where retired people go because they’re bored? Where people meet to have an affair? God knows all these locations, as His children why don’t we?
I thought the ugly truth was that I knew where all these place of ill repute where located, and nature of the activities when people visited them. In truth the immoral actions and behavior of these people are easier for God to stomach than my behavior from behind the walls of the church. Acts 1:8 plainly says that God expects me to find broken people, not for them to find me. When I find them, wherever that might be, share the hope that only comes from God. The next 27 chapters in Acts outline the urgency in caring out this primary objective. When did we flip the script and expect broken people to come to us?
I reframed my battles.
If you’re a church that shares Jesus Christ as hope to this broken world, good! I don’t care if we can’t agree on music choice, Bible flavor, who speaks, what you think God’s Spirit does, what a small group looks like, what you call the preacher, or how big your church happens to be. What matters is that you see broken people. They have their head down because they don’t know how much God cares about them. Finding them is hard.
This battle calls us to be a witness and a friend in unfriendly places. To focus more on our neighbors’ struggles than on what color we want to paint our living room. To discover their likes and dislikes and disregard ours in favor of creating a connection where we can share God’s truth.
That’s a battle I want to fight.
