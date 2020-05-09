“When Jesus saw his mother and the disciple there whom he loved, he said to his mother, “Woman, behold, your son.” Then he said to the disciple, “Behold, your mother.” And from that hour the disciple took her into his home.” (John 19:26-27)
Tomorrow we celebrate Mother’s Day. What an enormous blessing our mothers are! We have so much to be thankful for in celebrating and praying for our mothers and all they do for us. As I was thinking today of my own beautiful mother, I reflected how she was a model of faith and of hope. In our present times, we need this type of inspiration and encouragement. This weekend might be a good time to reflect yourself, maybe on some of the great blessings you have learned from your mother, the lessons that are even helpful today.
I also thought about those who, through no fault of their own, have not had a good experience of mother in their life. My heart pours out to those of you who have been hurt or neglected, refused the necessary guidance of a mother in your life. To these, there most certainly have been other women in their lives who have inspired them in a mother-like role. Those who step into lives of children who have no mother to love them are a special blessing from God.
The women in our lives, our mothers and those who have been motherly to us, are a source of hope and inspiration, especially in hard times.
There is another mother, who if I failed to mention her, I would be doing a great disservice to her Son, Jesus. As Jesus hung upon the cross, He knew that we would have hardships in life that were going to be too hard to handle alone. Jesus knew we would need some divine assistance from a mother who always says first “yes” to God. He knew we would benefit from having a heavenly mother who never stops praying for her children. He knew we would need a mother who could stomp on the head of the devil as he strikes at us, as the Book of Genesis puts it so well, “I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and hers; they will strike at your head, while you strike at their heel.” (Genesis 3:15)
So what did Jesus do for us as He gave us new life in His suffering, death and resurrection? He gave us a mother who was more powerful than any evil, wiser than any attack and more loving and caring than any other woman to walk the face of the earth. Mary is your heavenly mother who desires nothing of herself, but to bring you to her Son Jesus. The source of Mary’s power to intercede and fend off evil is given her by Jesus at the cross, and given to us each time we invoke her name.
Do not for a minute think I am trying to persuade you to either believe in Mary’s help or not. It is not my plan to convince you that we need Mary, the blessed mother whom God Himself chose to be holy and without the stain of sin. That was left to Jesus on the cross. He knew how you would need Mary, and how Mary in her role as mother would simply lead you to Jesus, to the cross.
Whatever the trial we are in, whether it be a pandemic or a sickness of other sorts, spiritual or physical, Jesus is united to us most intimately in our suffering and says to us, “Behold your mother.” Mary, mother of the redeemer, pray for us! Pray for our mothers!
The Rev. Joshua Brown
St. Patrick Catholic Church
North Platte
