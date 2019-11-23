Despite the odds, run to faith
The recent movie “Midway” makes clear that in the time following the attack on American soil by Japan in Pearl Harbor, the odds were against there being a favorable outcome for our country. The battle at Midway turned the tide. Inspired by desperation, bravery and raw determination, the freedom of our country was defended by men and women.
Paul is facing similar odds as he pleads with the church. In his first letter to Timothy, he continually challenges them to help people follow Jesus, develop healthy leaders, ignore windbags that cause distractions and rely upon God-given resources. He reminds the church it has one job: to share Jesus. He challenged men and women to work to this end in harmony. He described what a good leader looks like, and how an evil one behaves. He reminds them God has already given them all the resources they need.
In watching the movie “Midway,” one gets a sense of how to hear this final charge in 1 Timothy 6:11-12. Men and women who fought and lived in that battle were forever changed by that event. Paul understood that every church is facing an adversary that has more resources, who is often better prepared, and who is not timid in drawing first blood from innocent victims. Paul understood the need for men and women to become desperate because they understand the urgency of the battle facing the church. Paul understood the need for men and women to be brave in the face of all the brokenness that surrounds the church. Paul understood the need for men and women to rely upon the raw power that comes from a changed life, found only in Jesus Christ, so they might stay the course until He returns.
Our “Pearl Harbor” is the cry of those dying for their faith in China, the brokenness experienced in our families, those so disillusioned that suicide seems like a good choice, marriages that are bleeding, unborn babies who will never walk this earth, homeless children who fight to survive, beaten women who no longer have a voice and those so addicted to their vices that they have no hope.
Simply put, this is Paul’s battle cry for us to embrace our “Midway”: “But you, Timothy, are a man of God; so run from all these evil things.”
He calls us to run from evil, “pursue righteousness and a godly life, along with faith, love, perseverance, and gentleness.”
He calls us to run, loving others with grit and empathy: “Fight the good fight for the true faith.”
He calls us to run hard: “Hold tightly to the eternal life to which God has called you, which you have declared so well before many witnesses.”
He calls us to run till we fly.
Pastor Brent Montgomery
Valley Christian Church
North Platte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.