Offer God your anxieties in prayer
1 Thessalonians 5:18:
“In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”
One of my favorite Thanksgiving memories while growing up is when our family of eight loaded up in a station wagon and went to see the Christmas lighting of the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City. It was an annual Thanksgiving night tradition. The mayor turned on a vast display of lights that outlined every building at the plaza. What made a big impression on me was how many people went to see this event. The place was packed with people, people and more people. It wasn’t until later in my life that I thought more about the lives of people, what made their lives significant, and what cares, pressures and burdens they carried.
All of us carry burdens of one kind or another. Some hardships last longer than others; some surprise us as a thief, wanting to take away our happiness, and some we can anticipate and prepare for. Hardships were not part of God’s original plan for us, but He loves to use hardship for our benefit.
One of the ways God brings benefit to us out of hardship is through thankfulness. Philippians 4:6-7 says, “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.”
In those verses, God outlines the steps to have a heart relieved from anxiety and receiving His deep peace. The process is in these words: “everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving.”
The word prayer refers to worship prayer. In other words, worship God through prayer. Tell God how great and holy He is. Praise Him for being all powerful, all knowing, all sufficient and anything else you can think of.
Supplication means to offer a prayer request. Whatever is making you anxious, let it be your prayer request. For example, if you get a flat tire and are all worried about it, or your water heater goes out and you don’t know what to do, then ask God for help. You may not know the solution, but God does.
Finally, thank God for how He has helped you in the past, how He will help you now, and anything else you want to thank God for. Thanksgiving is an important step for opening the heart’s door to receive God’s grace in your time of need. Then, God promises to replace our anxiety with His deep peace, a peace that goes beyond our own understanding.
I recently did this with a need that I had and I was amazed at the change it brought about to my inner person. I felt God’s peace through my whole body. It is great to know and serve our wonderful God.
Pastor Robert B. Litzenberger III
Brady Community Church
