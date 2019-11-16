God is in the small stuff
Jesus at one time told a story. You can find the official translation in Luke 15. I am going to retell it for you here.
There was a person in charge of about 100 sheep. He counted out his sheep, like a person does whether they are trying to keep track of children at amusement park or critters in the field. The count kept coming up one short. One of the sheep was missing. So, the story goes, the shepherd left the 99 sheep to go after the one that was missing. He found it and brought it back to the fold. And there was a big party. Because the lost sheep was found. The Scripture says that God is like the shepherd, and believers are like that lost sheep that was rescued.
I have a friend who dislikes this parable. It simply doesn’t make sense for him. The 99 are more important than the one. The one should not have gotten lost. I contend the love of God, is, at times, irrational, unreasonable and uncontrollable. My friend doesn’t like this.
It is amazing how much God works in the small, the unadmired and the insignificant. God often does his best work outside of efficiency models, outside of the large and spectacular, and outside of normal modes of accomplishment, power and popularity.
Matthew 13: 31-35 talks about the kingdom of God being like a small seed and yeast. Small stuff. Small stuff that has a big influence, but small stuff nonetheless.
Jesus, when he is tempted in the wilderness, rejects power, popularity, fame, wealth. He instead does his world-changing work in the backwoods, with leaders that no other teacher would apprentice, who people in the know thought were dim-witted and unlearned and not capable.
He gets mad when people try to get him to “big church” when the kids want to come to him. He takes time to heal folks that nobody else paid attention to. He talks to a woman at the well that everybody thought was too sinful and hopeless to invest any time trying to reach with God’s truth.
God is always working through the small, the weak, the forgotten and rejected. He works through the younger child, the left-handed warrior, the smaller army, the young boy named David facing the giant Goliath — I could go on and on.
So often, we adopt the world’s standards. We think the crowd is always right. We admire the large, the efficient, the spectacular, the powerful.
Jesus works through the small stuff. The weak and powerless. The unexpected and the often inefficient. Through doing so, he gets the glory.
Jesus treasures the one. He holds the lost child and the lost sheep in his arms. He lets them know they are his beloved. And their value is beyond measure.
Your value is beyond measure to God, whether you know it or not. He is seeking you out and finding you. He is letting you know you are loved and valued. And he is equipping you to be his hands and feet so that others can learn this same truth.
Amen.
The Rev. Clint Walker
First Baptist Church
North Platte
