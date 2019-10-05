Jesus is the bread of life
“The true bread of God is the one who comes down from heaven and gives life to the world.”
John 6:33
When I was in high school, our family lived in Springfield, Missouri. I remember going to church on a beautiful day and traveling right by a large industrial bakery. The aroma was so good, and we thought of enjoying fresh bread and other goodies. My sister would say, “Someday, I’m going to work at a bakery. That way I can make cinnamon rolls and sticky buns!” We all chuckled.
Autumn is a great time to think about smells that go with fresh-baked foods. The crisp air does something to make us crave the warmth and deliciousness that comes with homemade bread. Bread is considered a staple and necessary for life.
In spiritual terms, Jesus is the staple necessary for spiritual life. In John 6:35, Jesus calls Himself the bread of life that came down from Heaven. The people He was teaching were asking for another miracle to show He was the Son of God and made reference to manna that came down from heaven when Moses and the children of Israel were in the wilderness. Jesus explained to them that He was the spiritual fulfillment of that true story. I would like to share with you how Jesus and manna compare.
Manna was miraculously sent by God from Heaven. Jesus was miraculously sent from Heaven by way of the virgin birth through Mary. The people had to go out and pick up manna each day as a daily provision. It was their choice to go get the manna. Even so, Jesus is offered to everyone as bread for Eternal Life, but each individual has to decide to accept Jesus for themselves.
God sent manna to the children of Israel because they complained to Moses about needing food. The people were unhappy, so God arranged for manna to fall from Heaven. Jesus is our living bread from heaven and He was sent by His Heavenly Father for unhappy, sinful mankind. Just as Israel was happy to receive manna, so everyone who believes in Jesus will have their sins forgiven, receive eternal life, and have a more joy-filled life here on earth and an exceptionally happy eternal home in Heaven.
Another parallel between manna and Jesus is the taste. Manna was sweet and delicious to eat. Fellowship with Jesus is very satisfying to the spirit and soul. A great spiritual meal is when we open our heart’s door to let Jesus in. He sits down with us and shares a nice supper with us.
Finally, Israel’s manna was white, like frost. I can imagine it glistening in the sunlight as it completely covered the ground. White reminds me of the holiness of Jesus. He lived a completely sinless life among people. His holiness qualified Jesus to be the final sacrifice for our sin. How blessed we are to be able to enjoy Jesus, the Living Bread from Heaven.
Pastor Robert B. Litzenberger III
Brady Community Church
