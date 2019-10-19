Our Goodbye
Chief Dan George, chief of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, once said:
“The beauty of the trees, the softness of the air, the fragrance of the grass, they speak to me. The summit of the mountain, the thunder of the sky, the rhythm of the sea, speaks to me. The faintness of the stars, the freshness of the morning, the dewdrop on the flower, speaks to me. The strength of the fire, the taste of the salmon, the trail of the sun, and the life that never goes away, they speak to me. And my heart soars.”
Our time here in North Platte has been a great highlight of the lives of both my wife and me. Through our ministry here, we have come to know and love many of you in North Platte personally. Through the sharing of your stories, your loves, pains, struggles, losses and victories, we have come to know and appreciate many of you, here in North Platte, Nebraska. God has called us into retirement, but slowly, as we have also been called to a different church in a different state. So, as we prepare to leave, God will open new doors for each of you as God has opened a new door for us. You are loved deeply: by God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit, and by a God who will never leave you, nor ever forsake you.
Joyce Rupp has written, “It seems to me that when Jesus urges us to knock on the door and assures us we will receive, we are to ask for what matures and strengthens our relationship with the divine. We are to request what will transform us into our best gladness, our firmest faithfulness, our strongest fire. We are to petition what will prepare us to be catalysts of goodness in our world. The foundational message of Jesus centers on the indispensable gift of love, a love that grows deep, tall, strong and enduring, a love meant to be shared. Could we ask for anything else?”
So, may God bless you and keep you as we all move forward into God’s future for each one of us. Now remember: “Faith, hope and love, these three; but the greatest of these is love!”
The Rev. Jan Ekstedt
First Christian Church
North Platte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.