Interruptions
The other day a few friends and I were listening to a passage of Scripture. It is a passage of Scripture that is not in the earliest manuscripts of the New Testament, but it is perhaps one of the best known stories about Jesus and his grace in all the Bible. The story appears in John 8:2-11, and it is known as the story of the woman caught in the act of adultery.
The story goes like this. Jesus is in the middle of the temple. He is teaching a large crowd of people, probably people still in Jerusalem for the Festival of Tabernacles.
All of a sudden, in the middle of his teaching, religious leaders who have been trying to find fault in him drag a woman caught in the act of adultery. Right in front of him.
In Jewish teaching customs, posture is the opposite of ours. People will often stand, but the teacher is often seated. John says that Jesus was seated as the woman was forced to stand in front of him and the crowd. They asked him what they should do. Should they kill her by stoning, as the law says they can and possibly should do? Or should they be compassionate to her and let her off the hook?
Jesus looked at the floor and started to scribble. He looked up. He said that the person who has not sinned should cast the first stone. Then he started to scribble again. The accusers left the woman, probably with limited covering and disheveled, with Jesus and the crowd. Slowly, bit by bit, the older leaders and elders of the community left first, and then all of the accusers left.
Jesus then talks to the woman. He asks if there is anyone to accuse her. She says that there is not. Jesus says he is not going to litigate or defend the accusation, and encourages her to go home and not make the same mistake again.
He actually, in his way of leveling up life change, encourages her to avoid sin of all kinds.
I have heard this story since childhood. Yet, until yesterday, I did not pay attention that this whole story happened, when translated to our own context, in the middle of church. The ministry to the woman in adultery, one of Jesus’ most powerful and tender teachings on grace, happens as an awkward interruption to religious activity. Furthermore, if you look at how the story fits in the flow of the Gospel of John, it is an interruption there as well. God does some of his best work through interrupting our programs, plans and efforts.
So often, we like to plan our efforts and organize our days. We like our efforts to flow in an orderly direction toward a predetermined goal. Yet, like in this story, God often works in the unexpected interruptions that may appear at first to be a bothersome distraction.
Whether it is an interruption in a worship service, or an interruption at work or at home, open your eyes to see opportunities to give and receive God’s grace in the unscripted, unplanned and often initially unwanted interruptions to your day and life. If you do, I believe God will bless you in ways you have only begun to anticipate.
The Rev. Clint Walker
First Baptist Church
North Platte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.