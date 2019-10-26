Why are you up in the tree?
Luke 19:5-6
“‘Zacchaeus, come down quickly, for today I must stay at your house.’ And he came down quickly and received.”
Do you ever wonder what it was that made Zacchaeus run up the tree? He wanted to see the Lord, and he was short in stature, so the tree allowed him a height advantage to seeing Jesus. I have often prayed with the question, “Why am I up in a tree?” Am I hiding something from Jesus? Do I want to see Jesus more clearly in my life? For many of us, there are a lot of reasons we might feel like we are up in a tree at times, especially in our faith.
But what brings us down out of the tree? Is it curiosity? Is it faith? Or is it Jesus’ invitation to dine with you? This is what is most appealing to me when I pray with this passage. Jesus has a desire to be with us, a desire to dine with us. We oftentimes think of our desires and wants when we pray, but the truth be told, Jesus already desires to be with us before we even begin to pray. Jesus wants to dine with us, he wants to come into your “house” and be with you. We can quickly dismiss this passage as a story of a short tax collector, but it is more about you and me than we think. Fact is, we all want to “see” Jesus more clearly in our daily life. We all feel a bit short or even unworthy to have Jesus dine with us. We all want to hide sometimes and just watch things happen. But Jesus wants so much more for us and He wants to show us His desire to stay with us and dine with us. To dine with Jesus has always been a strong image for Christians. The idea reminds us of the Last Supper and Holy Communion. It reminds us of the feeding of the 5,000 with leftovers. It reminds us of Jesus constantly going out of His way to dine with us, to be with us. What do we do with the people we love the most? We eat with them; we share in some of the most intimate conversations of our lives. Jesus has a deep and burning desire to dine with you. Come down from the tree and follow Him, and let Him feed you!
