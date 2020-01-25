“Do not judge, or you too will be judged.” — Matthew 7:1
“There is only one lawgiver and judge, He who is able to save and to destroy. But who are you to judge your neighbor?”— James 4:12
If a person who is a believer ventures to discuss their faith with someone who does not share their beliefs, one objection that they will often hear is “Christians are hypocrites.” Which is, of course, in some ways undeniable. Followers of Jesus believe that they are imperfect, and that Jesus was perfect, and thus they always are growing toward the Jesus-standard but are always imperfectly reflecting that standard. However, I have a theory. That theory is that when people speak of Christian hypocrisy they are speaking about how they have experienced the judgmental behavior of people who call themselves Christians, but then see that they don’t apply the same standard that they judge others with to themselves.
Scripture is very clear. Judging others is both wrong and unwise. Yet, it is behavior that believer and unbeliever are equally drawn to. This leads to some questions one needs to consider:
» What does it mean to judge others?
» Why is judging others wrong?
» What behavior is expected of us instead of judging?
What does it mean to judge others?
James Bryan Smith, in his book “The Good and Beautiful Life,” defines judging as “a negative evaluation of others without standing in solidarity with them”. That is a good definition. Soren Kierkegaard describes judgmental behavior by saying, “If you label me, you negate me.” Both definitions are helpful. When you judge people, you slap a label on them as bad or good, or you compare them to yourself, and then you see them as somehow other. You stop relating to them and start defining the other person as a thing.
Discernment is different from judging. We often need boundaries and discernment in dealing with others. There is a difference between knowing a person is trustworthy or safe, and judging them. We can have the discernment to say no to a salesman, or disagree with someone’s words or behavior, and still not pronounce a verdict of judgment upon them.
Why is judging others wrong?
Judging others is wrong because when we judge we are playing God. This is what James 4:12 says (quoted above). From the beginning, we have wanted to usurp God’s place of judgment. This is why, in Scripture, Adam and Eve ate the forbidden fruit. They were told they would “be like God” by “knowing good from evil” (Genesis 3). We are created to love God and others, not to play judge. Furthermore, when we judge others, we are not capable of doing so fairly. We see sin in another’s life, but don’t see it in our own. In Matthew 7, Jesus compares this propensity to a man trying to remove a splinter of sin from his neighbor’s eye, while failing to take care of the log that is protruding from his own eye. We tend to have a keen eye for other’s sin and have blindness to our own.
What behavior is expected instead of judging?
The opposite of judging someone is loving them. When we love someone, we see people for who they are, and we seek and hope for the best for them. We understand people as creations of God that we have been called to care for and love. We don’t label people and dismiss them. We understand and care for them for the unique people they are.
