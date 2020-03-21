I love the outdoors, specifically for the sport of hunting. There are strategies when it comes to hunting and getting close to the game, but one strategy I used was the tree stand. The tree stand is a platform that is hung in a tree above the sight line of your game. Essentially it puts you in the best possible position to hear, see and observe your surroundings, thus giving you an upper hand on your hunt.
Habakkuk is another person, specifically a prophet of God, that used this same strategy. About 2,600 years ago, Habakkuk was a prophet over Judah and its people. Judah was in a horrible state. Violence, corruption and injustice took over the land and Habakkuk expressed his concerns to God. He prayed, he pleaded and asked God to intervene — and God answered. He told Habakkuk to “stand back and be amazed” for what He was about to do. While many of us are probably expecting God to bring peace and justice to the land, God had different plans. He was raising up Judah’s enemies to come and to conquer them. Habakkuk was left in a state of confusion and wondering. Is this really God? Does God really care? How could this happen?
Just like many of us during this turmoil in our nation and around the world, many of us are in a state of confusion and wondering. We are asking the very same questions as Habakkuk and are waiting for a response. But waiting and wondering during a season of turmoil is difficult. The last thing we want to do in the midst of our hardship is to wait and to wonder.
I would encourage us, especially during this current pandemic we are in, to respond like Habakkuk as he is left waiting and wondering. While many would give into the fear, he positions himself above the chaos. Habakkuk 2:1 — “I will take my stand at my watchpost and station myself on the tower, and look out to see what he will say to me, and what I will answer concerning my complaint.”
To put it another way, Habakkuk positioned himself in the best possible way to hear and to listen to God.
May we do the same during this pandemic we find ourselves in. While everything around us tells us to give into fear, stockpile various essentials, blame this political party or give into conspiracies, may we as followers of Jesus rise above this and position ourselves in the best possible place to hear from God and draw closer to Him.
It is this elevated position that gives us an upper hand and allows us to rejoice in the Lord always, because God is still on His throne and He alone is still worthy to be praised. Habakkuk’s last words before Judah’s enemies took over were words of joy and hope and not of fear and despair, and I pray that they will encourage us.
Habakkuk 3:18-19 — “Yet I will rejoice in the Lord; I will take joy in the God of my salvation. God, the Lord, is my strength; he makes my feet like the deer’s; he makes me tread on my high places.”
May we rise above, position ourselves closer to Jesus and take hope in the God of our salvation. May we be more fervent in our prayers, shine more brightly with the love of Jesus, and be beacons of Jesus’ hope to those who are gripped with fear and panic. May we make the name of Jesus even more famous during this time.
