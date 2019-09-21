Do we follow our wisdom or God’s?
Several years ago, one of my sons and I traveled to India. While at a market, he discovered what appeared to be Beats by Dr. Dre (coveted headphones granting extra street cred) for only $8! Upon closer inspection, they were clearly a knock-off product as the box boasted they were “Beots by Dr. Dr.” My son purchased a pair, and while they sure looked the part outwardly, they served him predictably by breaking within months of getting home.
It’s easy to spot a knock-off fake, but other times we’re duped into believing something is different than it is because its outward appearance seems convincing. 1 Samuel 16:7 reminds us, “The Lord does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.’”
We make decisions based on our perceptions, which are rooted in what we can see, hear and wrap our minds around. Every day we determine courses of action by surveying the world around us, attempting to take into account relevant data points, and then moving forward with a decision. This can happen unconsciously and often results in amoral outcomes.
But what if our seeing and perceiving leads us to believe we should act in a way counter to what God has revealed? For instance, if I’m in a relationship with another person and my feelings and perception tell me we should take our relationship deeper, how do I respond? Financially, it may seem to make sense to move in together. We become sexually active as a way to express our deepening love. From our financial, relational and emotional viewpoint, it makes sense (in our eyes) to take these steps.
Yet God commands, “Let marriage be held in honor among all, and let the marriage bed be undefiled, for God will judge the sexually immoral and adulterous” (Hebrews 13:4). God desires sexuality to remain inside marriage rather than the cheap substitutes of living and sleeping together outside of that commitment.
But isn’t this antiquated thinking? Aren’t we more enlightened now and know better than the writer of that Scripture? That’s exactly the question at stake here: Should we trust our own perception of a situation and choose our own direction, or follow God’s way as revealed in his word? Disobedience is trusting our own (limited) wisdom — called “being wise in our own eyes” — rather than trusting God’s complete wisdom and living in light of that.
Choosing to pursue our own course counter to God’s design tells God we trust our view of the world and our understanding of how to react more than we trust His. The problem with this is that God justly gives us exactly what we want — to have life on our own terms. Unfortunately, what we fail to realize is that insisting on our own way invites the chaos of sin into our life — the same chaos that God graciously holds back from destroying our world. In essence, we ask for chaos when we trust our own way over God’s.
Is there a way today that we’re refusing to obey God in order to live the way our eyes view the world? Holding onto a grudge? Experimenting sexually outside of marriage? Numbing the pain of life through addictive behaviors? All of these situations provide us a chance to either live life through God’s wisdom, or trust to our own wisdom.
And praise God that His wisdom is so amazing! This is the same wisdom that, through the cross of Jesus Christ, punished our sin completely while sparing us personally. Jesus took the full punishment of my sin-stained life and offered me His perfect record simply through belief in His ability to save me. That kind of wisdom and love is worth obeying!
Pastor John Stone
North Platte Berean Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.