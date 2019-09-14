n Editor’s note: Area ministers who would like to be part of this feature can contact Joan von Kampen at 308-535-4707 or joan.vonkampen@nptelegraph.com. Submissions may be edited for length or to conform to newspaper style.
You are worthy!
Luke 15:8-10
“Or what woman having ten coins and losing one would not light a lamp and sweep the house, searching carefully until she finds it? And when she does find it, she calls together her friends and neighbors and says to them, ‘Rejoice with me because I have found the coin that I lost.’
In just the same way, I tell you, there will be rejoicing among the angels of God over one sinner who repents.”
One of the biggest lies the devil has tricked us into believing is that we are not worthy of God’s love. It is a clever trick that started in the Garden of Eden, when he tricked Adam and Eve into thinking they needed more: more power, more wisdom and more god-ness. The truth is, and always will be, that we are good as God made us good. We are powerful in our being made in the image and likeness of God. We are intelligent human beings created with the ability to reason and make moral and good decisions.
Unfortunately, the devil still has a way of tricking us today. He does so by degrading our worth, making us feel shameful, unlovable and afraid of the consequences of our failures. But I think the message Jesus is telling us in the parable of the lost coin, as well as the parable of the lost sheep and the prodigal son, is that we are worthy. We are loved and cherished and delighted in by the Father. He wants us to see our true worth, our dignity that He has created us with.
For years, because of a broken childhood, and a father who was abusive and left us when I was only 4, I was devastated by feelings of shame, guilt, feeling unlovable and unworthy of the Father’s love. It was not until later in life that I realized all of this was a lie I had believed. I never saw myself as a beloved son, a soul worth searching for. It was passages like the parable of the lost coin and the prodigal son that began to heal my heart of the lies and brokenness. I started to let the Father love me as I should have been loved all along. I turned and asked God to show me my worth, instead of seeking it in darkness and aloneness.
You are worthy of being found and loved and cherished by God the Father who loves you intimately. He is a God who loves you “particularly” as you are, in the life situation you are in, with all the mess and dirt of life and sin. You are loved. God will search the house until He finds you like a lost coin. He will search far and near to bring you back into the fold. His love is greater than your faults and failures, your shame and sin.
What is preventing you from letting yourself be found? What lies have you believed for years and years that need truth to be loved into the emptiness of the lie? Where do you feel most alone? Are you lost and need a way home? God the Father is searching for you and will not stop looking! He delights in you whether you see it in yourself or not. You are good because God has made you good and made you for a love that only He can give you. Let Jesus lead you back to the Father. Come and be loved like you have never known love before. Rejoice with the angels in heaven, repent and receive the mercy and love of a Father who knows you inside and out. Ask God this one question:
“My God and Father, how much do you love me?” And see His arms open wide to receive you!
The Rev. Joshua Brown
St. Patrick Catholic Church
North Platte
