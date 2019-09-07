Living the Sabbath
Luke 13:10-17
This Scripture tells about Jesus healing in a synagogue on the Sabbath, and then what happened. In the healing of a woman who hadn’t even asked for healing, we see how this sheds light on how we too, can be healed because of God’s unconditional love.
“And just then there appeared ... a woman who had been crippled by a spirit for 18 years.” Without asking to be put in the spotlight, this woman now becomes the focal point of Jesus and our attention as well.
American author Herman Melville once said, “Hope is the struggle of the soul, breaking loose from what is perishable, and attesting (to) ... eternity.” So even though the woman may be hoping for healing, she doesn’t ask to be healed. Yet Jesus, who searches our hearts and minds, calls her forward and heals her, showing an act of unconditional love to her and an act of provocation to the critics of Jesus.
This woman who had been bound by an evil spirit for 18 years could be any one of us. Being bound by Satan speaks about the emotional, psychological, physical and spiritual burdens that we all have, whose weight can act to bend us over, too. Are you weighted down and bent over from the spiritual, emotional, physical or psychological weight of the world you live in?
The name of Jesus, “Yeshua,” means “God is salvation.” And “salvation” can mean “being saved, deliverance, help and even victory.” Victory over Satan’s pain and death!
Keeping Sabbath is not simply about time off. It is not about personal indulgence or keeping a list of personal “thou-shalt-nots.” Keeping Sabbath is a means of celebrating the freedom of the children of God; freedom from want, and freedom from the shackles of pain; whether it be emotional, psychological, physical or spiritual pain. It is freedom from self-interest, freedom from the need to accumulate more stuff and freedom from suffering whatever it is that has bound you to the same Satanic forces that the woman in today’s Scripture was bound by. True freedom! And, like the woman who Jesus called to Him to be healed, Jesus calls us too, into His presence to be the recipients of His unconditional love and healing.
Sabbath is also a reminder that God’s justice is a foundational virtue of any society in which the value of liberation for the oppressed takes precedence over normal prohibitions.
Jesus sees the oppression of a woman bound for 18 years by an evil spirit and acts to liberate her and free her from the oppression and affliction that have kept her in demonic chains. In today’s world, keeping Sabbath may involve a striving that rises to the level of agony.
It’s not easy to be a good steward of time and resources in a world that never sleeps or rests, in which faith in the spiritual world sometimes crosses over into the idolatry of the material world and self-worship. Yet, in the midst of the crazy world we live in, we must realize that, of course Jesus would heal on the Sabbath: Of course! The Sabbath is the sphere of heaven hovering, resting over earth, merging with earth, inviting us to the hope of being loved and healed, of experiencing justice and mercy, grace and forgiveness and beauty and rest.
Jesus, the Word made flesh, joined heaven to earth and earth to heaven, as we say at Christmas. And heaven, of course, not as a place in the sky, but a quality, a perfect presence, a divine consciousness, a beauty at the heart of the unfolding universe in the deep unknown depths of the soul. Mysteriously, God is always here, and always ready to heal. God is here, right now, and reaching out to bless us, sanctify us and consecrate us. So, are you ready?
The Rev. Jan Ekstedt
First Christian Church
North Platte
