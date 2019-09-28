n Editor’s note: Area ministers who would like to be part of this feature can contact Joan von Kampen at 308-535-4707 or joan.vonkampen@nptelegraph.com. Submissions may be edited for length or to conform to newspaper style.
God is moving our community toward chage
Chief Dan George, chief of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, once said:
“The beauty of the trees, the softness of the air, the fragrance of the grass, they speak to me. The summit of the mountain, the thunder of the sky, the rhythm of the sea, speaks to me. The faintness of the stars, the freshness of the morning, the dew drop on the flower, speaks to me. The strength of the fire, the taste of the salmon, the trail of the sun, and the life that never goes away, they speak to me. And my heart soars.”
We remember the words of Proverbs 29:18, “Where there is no vision, the people perish.”
We need to be caring for the spiritual needs of our community and each person in it that we encounter.
I have seen God moments within our community that indicate that God is moving to make possible new growth with new people coming into North Platte. I believe it is part of God’s plan to grow our Christian community and give us new ideas about what we are to do as a Christian community. God is preparing us for the new people and new ideas they will bring, even though because of recent business layoffs, our community is in a state of flux. But God will bless North Platte with new and different people, and new people will mean new ideas and change for our town.
I feel that God will walk with us as we open the doors of our churches to receive the new people, new ideas and changes that God will bring to us.
God will never leave us or ever forsake us, and by planning for the growth of our churches and community now, as well as being faithful in our prayer life, we will honor our Savior and continue to build Christian presence in North Platte.
We thank God for His blessings, which is another part of bringing to God in prayer our individual needs, as well as needs that affect our whole community!
God wants to be gracious, merciful and loving to each of us, and we thank God for the presence of His Son, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit, in each one of us.
Joyce Rupp has written, “It seems to me that when Jesus urges us to knock on the door and assures us we will receive, we are to ask for what matures and strengthens our relationship with the divine. We are to request what will transform us into our best gladness, our firmest faithfulness, our strongest fire. We are to petition what will prepare us to be catalysts of goodness in our world. The foundational message of Jesus centers on the indispensable gift of love, a love that grows deep, tall, strong and enduring, a love meant to be shared. Could we ask for anything else?”
So, may God bless you and keep you as we all move forward into God’s future for each one of us. Now remember: “Faith, hope and love, these three; but the greatest of these is love!”
The Rev. Jan Ekstedt
First Christian Church
North Platte
