John 12:3
“Then Mary took a twelve-ounce jar of expensive perfume made from essence of nard, and she anointed Jesus’ feet with it, wiping his feet with her hair. The house was filled with the fragrance.”
The women who followed Jesus showed expressions of love during his week of passion by anointing, serving and carrying spices to the empty tomb. Their actions revealed a love for Jesus. They appreciated him for what he had done for them in forgiving their sins. A remarkable example of sacrificial love is shown by Mary when she anointed the feet of Jesus. No wonder Jesus appeared first to Mary Magdalene and the women who followed him after his resurrection.
In this article, I would like for us to think about how we show our love for Jesus. Let us ponder more deeply the love-action of Mary in anointing Jesus. Some observations about Mary’s action are she gave a large amount of a costly item; she anointed the feet of Jesus, wiping his feet with her hair; and the fragrance filled the house.
This verse says that Mary’s jar contained 12 ounces. Twelve ounces is a lot! When I make a 12-ounce cup of coffee, that is a good size cup. A small amount of perfume can be rather expensive. Now think about a large amount of costly perfume. No wonder Judas criticized her in verse 4. Mary was not worried about critical comments as she performed this action. That was how she showed her great love for Jesus: she gave a large amount of costly perfume. Mary went all out. Her act is a small picture of how Jesus loved us. Jesus went all out for us and offered the most precious thing in all the world — His precious blood. Do we give in a big way to Jesus?
When Mary anointed the feet of Jesus and wiped them with her hair, she was worshipping him. Jesus commented in verse 7 that she did this for his burial. The feet of Jesus would be pierced a few days from this action. How appropriate her present action was. Hair is a woman’s pride and joy. For Mary to wipe Jesus’ feet with hers is significant and takes her adoration for him to a higher level. Mary adored Jesus from a heart of love and appreciation. How does our love and gratitude to Jesus look?
The entire house was filled with the fragrance of this perfume. In just a few days, Jesus would offer himself as a sweet aroma. Ephesians 5:2b says, “... He loved us and offered himself as a sacrifice for us, a pleasing aroma to God.” Jesus appreciates our offerings to Him welcoming our love gifts to him as a sweet savor.
Easter tends to be a time for giving candy, clothes or spring-like things to our children or family members. We like to go all out. That is a similar attitude Jesus wants us to have in giving to him and worshipping. Easter is about celebrating the resurrection of Jesus. He died for our sins, was buried and rose again on the third day. Jesus offers eternal life to all who will believe in him, trusting him as a personal Savior. Spring shows us a new experience in the creation, but the most significant new life is what Jesus offers to those who accept him. This eternal life is worth celebrating!
