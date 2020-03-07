“Take up your cross and follow Me.”
— Jesus
“The Lord has many lovers of His crown, but few lovers of His cross.”
— Thomas à Kempis
For those believers in Jesus who order their time by the Christian Year in order to worship God more faithfully, this is now the season of Lent. Part of the liturgy of Ash Wednesday (which is kind of like the kickoff worship service for the Lenten season) says this:
“Dear brothers and sisters in Christ: The early Christians observed with great devotion the days of our Lord’s passion and resurrection, and it became the custom of the Church that before the Easter celebration there should be a 40-day celebration of spiritual preparation. During this season converts to the faith were prepared for baptism. It was also a time when those who had separated themselves from the community of faith were reconciled through repentance and forgiveness and restored to participation in the life of the Church. In this way the whole congregation was reminded of the mercy and forgiveness proclaimed in the gospel of Jesus Christ and the need we all have to renew our faith.”
For congregations I have led, I describe Lent more simply. It is a season where we engage in active learning, following Jesus on His journey to the cross, while endeavoring at the same time, in our own ways, to remember to take up our own cross as we go with Him.
This year, we are focusing our attention in worship upon the cross as well. Why? Because many people have forgotten what the cross means. They wear crosses around on necklaces or chains around their necks, or they get tattoos of a cross emblazoned on their skin, but people don’t take time to consider what the cross is, or what it means. The cross is not a fashion statement, after all; it is an instrument of torture.
Sociologist Christian Smith says that most churchgoers today believe in what he calls “moral therapeutic deism.” Which means that God is somewhere out there, willing to listen when we are in trouble, and whose whole goal is to make us feel good about ourselves and be happy. The gospel of Jesus is so much more than that. The Christ that went to the cross calls us to get outside our own agendas, feelings and self-interest and live giving ourselves in love to God and others.
When we choose to follow Jesus, we are not called into a life of ease, or comfort, or worldly power. We are called into a life of self-sacrificial love. We are called to a life of truth and of beauty, and of eternal significance.
Think about this:
The world leads us toward tribalism and enemy-making. The cross calls us toward reconciliation with God and others (even enemies).
The world calls us to be proud. The cross calls us to humility.
The world calls us to demand our rights. The cross calls us to submit our will to God’s will.
The world calls us to hold grudges. The cross calls us to forgive as we have been forgiven.
The world calls us to seek power. The cross calls us to be servants.
The world calls us to pursue fame and a good reputation. The cross tells us that in order to know the truth, we may be perceived as foolish and scandalous.
The world tells us to do things ourselves. The cross tells us to depend on Christ.
Over and over again, the cross works against our culture, our best ideas, and breaks down our idols of ease, comfort and self-righteousness. The cross calls us into radically countercultural ways of thinking, being and living. The cross calls us to a life of authentic and unconventional beauty. A life that matters and means something. A life that is a signpost of the one who created and saved us.
