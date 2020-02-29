“Look! I stand at the door and knock. ...”
— Revelation 3:20a, New Living Translation
As a fourth grader, after school I walked with my friend in the direction of his house, opposite of mine. We were talking, and I didn’t want just to start heading home in my direction; but trying to be a friend, I went out of my way to listen and be his friend. At a certain place, I told him goodbye and proceeded to walk home in the other direction. In my heart, I had this strong urge for loyalty.
As I pondered that, I meditated on Jesus and asked myself, “In what ways has Jesus been loyal to me?” Jesus showed me two primary ways He has been loyal. First, Jesus provides all of my needs. “The Lord is my shepherd; I have all that I need” (Psalm 23:1 New Living Translation). If I allow the Lord to shepherd me, He will take care of my needs. I have seen in my life that He has done so.
Another Bible verse that resonates with the same theme is “And this same God who takes care of me will supply all your needs from his glorious riches, which have been given to us in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19 NLT). God has promised to supply all my needs from His eternal storehouse, “his glorious riches.” God is loyal to me in this way.
Thanksgiving can help if you feel that God isn’t providing for your needs. As we thank Him for what He is doing, we begin to see that yes, the Lord truly is providing for our needs. Taking care of our needs is progressive. In other words, keep trusting in the Lord and watch to see what He will do. Stay tuned in to Him. His work in our lives is not necessarily instant, but it is permanent.
The second way that Jesus shows His loyalty to me is in His constant invitation to fellowship with Him. “Look! I stand at the door and knock. If you hear my voice and open the door, I will come in, and we will share a meal together as friends.” (Revelation 3:20 NLT). I love the word picture of friends getting together to eat a meal together. It is enjoyable, non-threatening, heartwarming and strengthening. Jesus continues to invite me to His table. There, I am refreshed and strengthened.
The meal that Jesus and I share is spiritual and has the wonderful result of becoming more like Jesus. As I spend time in fellowship with Jesus, He continues the process of transforming me into the likeness of Himself. As I become more like Jesus, I yield the spiritual fruit of “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control” (Galatians 5:22b,23a NLT).
The loyalty of Jesus in this way proceeds as follows: Jesus invites me to fellowship with Him, I respond and spend time with Him in worship, or Bible reading, or prayer. He nourishes me. In the process, I become more like Him in my character, and I show spiritual fruit. He is faithful, and I thank Him.
