I was having a discussion with my family the other week and we were talking about the current events and how odd it all seems. Unless you have been living under a rock, you probably noticed the last few weeks have looked like something out of a doomsday movie. It seems the entire nation is in disarray with COVID-19, the death of George Floyd and the upcoming election.
As we continued to discuss, the conversation turned to our personal opinions. Now, for those who know me, politics are the last thing I choose to talk about because of how dividing this topic can be. We shared our opinions, including myself, and the conversation was well said, but then the golden question was asked: “If Jesus was physically present today, what side would He choose?” You talk about a question that can get a conversation heated! As we chatted about what we thought, my mind drifted to Scripture, and I tried to picture the scenes in Scripture where Jesus stepped into local politics and declared what side He was on.
I remembered the time when Jesus met the woman at the well, where no one dared to be seen with her in the heat of the day. While no one showed love to her because of her past and maybe even personal beliefs, Jesus showed kindness and love, but then also declared who He is to her (John 4:1-26).
I remembered the time when the woman caught in adultery was thrown at Jesus’ feet, and the Pharisees asked Jesus what side of the law He was on, as the law of Moses stated she should be stoned to death (John 8:1-11). We read that Jesus scribed something in the dirt and then told those who had not sinned to cast the first stone. The Pharisees left and Jesus showed mercy as He helped the woman get up and told her to “sin no more” as she left.
I also remembered how angry Jesus was when he walked into His father’s house and saw that it was being misused, and we see Jesus in righteous anger overturn the money tables and drive out the money changers and the animals. But before Jesus leaves the scene, He quotes a piece of Scripture that once again states who He is (Matthew 21:12-13).
As my family continued to discuss what side Jesus would be on, I came to the thought that maybe Jesus wouldn’t have picked a man-made side, but rather create a third side — His. We see Jesus in multiple stories intervening in local affairs and talked about another way to live, to be, and perceive this world and all of its issues, and that way was His way. This has been my “opinion” when it is asked of me because, really, what side is the best side? I would say the side of Jesus.
But what about those who do wrong to you? What about the injustice? What about the things we disagree about? That’s a good question, and it is a question that Jesus has already given us an answer for. Romans 12 states that we shouldn’t live in a way that reflects a political party or a side of an argument, but as a living sacrifice to God. It gives the characteristics of what a Jesus-follower looks like. We hate what is wrong and cling tightly to what is good; we love those who hate us; we are patient in times of trouble; we are to rejoice with those who are rejoicing and weep with those who weep; and we conquer evil with the goodness of Jesus.
I pray that during this time of heated discussions, stating opinions, creating sides and trying to figure out where we stand, may we stand on the side of Jesus and live in a way that reflects Romans 12. This is not so much for our sake, but for the sake of others who do not know Jesus and that we may be a lighthouse in the middle of this storm directing people into the safety of our heavenly Father.
Pastor Vaughn Fahrenbruck
The Rock Church
North Platte
