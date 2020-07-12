Frontier Co. Extension receives UNL Presidential Medal of Service Award

One of the four recipients of the Presidential Medal of Service award was the Nebraska Association of County Extension Boards. Every County Extension Board is a member of NACEB. Interim University of Nebraska President, Susan Fritz presented the Presidential Medal of Service to NACEB in December 2019.
The University of Nebraska’s Presidential Medal of Service celebrates Nebraskans who have given significant service or support to the University of Nebraska and have tirelessly promoted the impact higher education has on Nebraska’s economy and well-being. It is the highest honor the President can bestow on community members. The award is an annual honor that celebrates Nebraskans’ support and advocacy for the NU system.
During a recent quarterly Frontier County Extension Board meeting, members gathered for a picture with the plaque given to every Nebraska Extension Office in the state. The plaque is to be hung in each office across Nebraska.
Frontier County past Extension board member- Jo Bek serves on The Nebraska Association of County Extension Board. NACEB is the primary advocacy partner of Nebraska Extension at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.