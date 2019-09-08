Fugate named Miss Central Nebraska Rodeo Queen

Taylor Fugate, 18, of North Platte was crowned the 2019 Miss Central Nebraska Rodeo Queen on Aug. 31 in conjunction with the Nebraska State Rodeo Association Rodeo in Pleasanton. Fugate works at Town & Country Western Wear in North Platte.
She was born and raised in North Platte, and currently attends Mid-Plains Community College using her scholarship she received winning Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska in 2016. This is Fugate’s fourth title.
Central Nebraska Rodeo Queen pageant hosted 11 contestants in three age divisions. Taylor won the appearance, horsemanship, speech and interview portions of the contest. She hopes to run for Miss Rodeo Nebraska in the upcoming years.
“If you are interested in running for a rodeo queen pageant don’t be afraid,” Fugate said. “Queening has taught me so much, and opened doors for me that I could never imagined. The scholarship money, new friends and lessons learned are so appreciated I could never thank them enough.”
