Fur the Love of Paws will be “egging” people’s houses in April to help raise funds for the organization’s rescue program, which coordinates with the North Platte Animal Shelter and the North Platte Pet Food Pantry.
Beginning at 8 p.m. April 11, volunteers with Fur the Love of Paws will hide candy-filled eggs in people’s yards for $20 per dozen eggs. People can choose anyone’s yard in North Platte, including subdivisions in Hillcrest and Lake Maloney, according to a press release from the organization.
To have someone’s home “egged,” go to form.jotform.com/80550457961158 and fill out one form for each yard.
