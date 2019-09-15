The North Platte Catholic Schools has selected Charlie Gale as the student for the month of September. Teachers and Student Council members vote on a student to receive this honor.
Charlie, a senior, is the son of David and Kristine Gale of North Platte. His school activities include football, track, the National Honor Society, S.A.I.N.T.S. Club and art, and he is on the honor roll. Outside of school, he volunteers with charities, is an Eagle Scout and is attending confirmation classes at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Charlie has an older brother, Jack Gale, who is a junior at the United States Naval Academy and a brother, Thomas Gale, who is an eighth-grader at St. Patrick Junior High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.