"Glamping," a portmanteau of "glamour" and "camping," defines the effort to experience nature without sacrificing the comforts of modern living. Three new glamping cabins were unveiled in 2018 at Platte River State Park in Louisville, Nebraska.
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will begin restoring limited overnight lodging in park cabins June 18 while continuing to protect the public and staff from the spread of COVID-19.
Starting June 18 and continuing until further notice, any cabins not presently reserved will be available for rental for Thursday, Friday or Saturday night stays, with Sunday checkouts. Any new reservations will be subject to availability, and a minimum two-night stay will be required for new reservations.
Park staff will contact guests with existing cabin reservations to discuss how they might be affected, and the process for checking into their cabin.
No early arrivals or late checkouts will be allowed. The cabins will not be available Sunday through Wednesday nights to allow for thorough cleaning and disinfection between guest stays. The agency will re-evaluate this decision in mid-July.
Game and Parks continues to restore park opportunities and amenities across the state in concert with current Nebraska directed health measures.
“We are pleased to have cabins back open for guests to enjoy,” Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas said. “We will continue to evaluate protocols with the hopes of restoring more opportunities in the future. We encourage guests to adhere to social distancing recommendations in common areas.”
Cabins will be open for reservations at Eugene T. Mahoney, Platte River, Ponca, Niobrara, Fort Robinson and Chadron state parks, as well as Lewis and Clark, Two Rivers, Victoria Springs, and Medicine Creek Reservoir state recreation areas. Reservations are subject to availability and can be made online.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer during their stay. The number of linens available in the cabins will be limited to control laundry, so guests are asked to conserve or reuse linens during their stay.
A decision on restoring overnight stays at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park’s Peter Kiewit Lodge and the lodge and Comanche Hall at Fort Robinson State Park is pending.
Tent camping and RV camping remain open at state park and recreation areas and wildlife management areas across the state. Designated swim areas and beaches are open. Park offices and service centers remain temporarily closed, as do most park activities.
Park guests are encouraged to stay home if sick or knowingly exposed to someone with COVID-19, follow all local health directives, limit group size, practice social distancing, use hand sanitizer and practice good hygiene.
For more information regarding state parks and the impacts of COVID-19, go to outdoornebraska.org.
Bison roam the canyons, hills, and grasslands of Fort Robinson State Park in northwest Nebraska.
Bighorn sheep are dropped gently at a site in Fort Robinson State Park near Chadron, Nebraska. The sheep were collected and airlifted to the park as part of an ongoing wildlife conservation and tracking effort.
At the entrance to Ponca State Park stands the Towers of Time monument, featuring three towers, a fountain, waterfall, and reflecting pool. The monument is a celebration of the region's natural and cultural environment.
Jonathan Wood of Roxbury, N.Y., prepares a barn owl for a demonstration during his Extreme Raptor show during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo. Wood showed falcons, owls, a bald eagle, and other raptors from around the world.
Fifth graders from Plattsmouth Middle School take part in an archery lesson. Nearly 2,000 school children participated in the Outdoor Discovery Program at Platte River State Park, trying out activities such as fishing, archery, kayaking, shooting, and other outdoor activities.
In 2011, high water from the Missouri River closed the lower roads along the river at Indian Cave State Park. Due to statewide flooding during March of this year, access to the cave and river has once again been restricted.
The eight state parks of Nebraska, operated by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, offer a combination of beautiful scenery, educational and recreational opportunities, and camping and lodging amenities.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Rick Brandt of Roca, Nebraska, saddles his mules at the Peterson Wildlife Management Area in Fort Robinson State Park.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
MEGAN SMITH/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Texas longhorns from the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge enjoy the scenic surroundings of the Red Cloud Buttes at Fort Robinson State Park.
JAMES DENNEY/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Rain hits Saddle Butte at Fort Robinson State Park in Dawes County, Nebraska.
MARK DAVIS/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Mule deer weather a snowstorm on U.S. Forest Service land near the Black Hills Overlook on the west edge of Chadron State Park.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
The West Ash fire burns at Chadron State Park near Chadron Neb., in Dawes County. In 2012, a pair of wildfires forced authorities to close the park, cancel classes, and evacuate about 150 residents.
T.J. THOMSON/FOR THE WORLD-HERALD
Less than a year after the fires, green grass returns to the hillsides at Chadron State Park, but it will take decades to replace burned ponderosa pines.
DAVID HENDEE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Located about 25 minutes east of Valentine, Smith Falls State Park encompasses trails, campgrounds, and riverbanks along both sides of the scenic Niobrara River.
MATT DIXON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
A historic iron footbridge leads to a boardwalk and the base of Smith Falls.
KURT A. KEELER/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Smith Falls is the highest waterfall in Nebraska, standing at 70 feet tall.
MATT DIXON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Overlooking the Missouri and Niobrara Rivers, Niobrara State Park gives visitors a panoramic view of the rivers and valleys below.
JEFF BEIERMANN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Using GPS coordinates, geocachers at Niobrara State Park go in search of hidden treasures.
LINDA WUEBBEN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A young whitetail buck can be seen through the trees along the road to Niobrara State Park. The winter months offer an exceptional opportunity to view wildlife in the park.
LARRY PORTER/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Alicia Wielgus of Columbus, Neb., lifts a common carp out of a water tank at the Missouri River Outdoor Expo at Ponca State Park.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Birds take flight at Ponca State Park in Ponca, Nebraska.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
An aerial photo of Eugene Mahoney State Park, Nebraska's most popular state park.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ace, the horse, shows Melynda Schmit, of Kearney, Neb., how much he wants to be fed just before the horseback riding begins.
BRYNN ANDERSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rainy weather doesn't deter Kylee Batchelor, left, and Trent Barnes from enjoying Memorial Day weekend as they kiss on a paddle boat in E. T. Mahoney State Park.
BRYNN ANDERSON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Geese ignore a sign at Platte River State Park.
PHIL JOHNSON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Students from Fairview Elementary School kayak at Platte River State Park as part of the Outdoor Discovery Program.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Park visitors climb the stairs to the cave at Indian Cave State Park.
JENNIFER WEINLAUB/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Emily Welch, age 6, and her mother Lisa Welch of Hamburg, IA, visit Indian Cave at Indian Cave State Park. On the cave walls, petroglyphs carved by Native Americans thousands of years ago can be seen.
JENNIFER WEINLAUB/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
