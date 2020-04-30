Mid-Plains Community College students not eligible for federal financial aid may still be able to pay for college through the GAP program.
“GAP funding is designed to assist students who are non-degree seeking in providing the education they need to enter the job market,” said Sharon Kircher, MPCC Business and Community Education coordinator. “Qualified students can receive their courses tuition-free. GAP can also pay for books, supplies, equipment and certification testing.”
GAP does not pay for degrees, only courses which will provide the student with the educational tools to enter the workforce. Students can receive GAP funding for courses that are related to an in-demand occupation, and that do any of the following:
» Offer a state, national or locally recognized certificate.
» Offer preparation for a professional examination or licensure.
» Provide endorsement for an existing credential or license.
» Represent recognized skill standards defined by an industrial sector or offer similar credentials or training.
Originally, GAP only covered non-credit courses. It now covers for-credit courses as well. Courses that are now GAP eligible include: Emergency medical technician I, certified nursing assistant and medication aide.
The following areas of study are also covered by GAP:
» Financial services.
» Transportation, warehousing and distribution logistics.
» Precision metals manufacturing.
» Biosciences.
» Renewable energy.
» Agriculture and food processing.
» Business management and administrative services.
» Software and computer services.
» Research, development and engineering services.
» Health services.
» Hospitality and tourism.
» Construction.
To qualify for the GAP program, the student must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Nebraska and fall within certain income guidelines.
Those interested in more information about GAP, or who would like to receive an application, can contact Kircher at 308-345-8123 or kirchers@mpcc.edu. Additional information can also be found on the Mid-Plains website at mpcc.edu/gap-assistance-program.
