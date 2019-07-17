A Garden Walk is scheduled from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Memorial Garden at West Central Research and Extension Center.
Attendees can enjoy a stroll around the flower beds and ask questions about the landscape, the plants and their care.
Come see the shade garden, the rock garden and other tucked-away plant treasures. Daylilies are in bloom, and already out are sunflowers, yarrow, coneflowers, butterfly weed, blanket flower, lavender, marigolds and zinnias. Butterflies also have arrived.
In addition, a pruning demonstration will teach about when is the best time to prune trees and shrubs and how to prune properly.
The garden is behind the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Extension Office, 348 W. State Farm Road, at the intersection of West State Farm Road and U.S. Highway 83.