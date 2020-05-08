Geiser: Bring on the birding for Nebraska Bird Month

In honor of the role birds play in Nebraska’s economy and ecosystems, Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed May as Nebraska Bird Month.
Typically Nebraska’s birding month is celebrated with birding events across the state, but along with many other activities, the novel coronavirus has changed the way we participate in events. Rather than attend an event, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission invites Nebraskans to get outside, look for birds and join a national citizen science program as part of the Nebraska Bird Month 2020 Challenge.
Spring is a great time to go bird watching as many birds are migrating through Nebraska from their wintering grounds in the south to their breeding grounds in the north. There are many birds that breed here and they are busy establishing territories, courting mates and building nests right in our backyards.
To enter the challenge, Nebraska Bird Month participants can visit nebraskabirdmonth.org and complete the commitment form to receive a package of birding resources. Participants can then head outside to look for birds and enter at least five species they find on iNaturalist, a web-based citizen science program. These programs are a great way to help scientists with bird species in our state while allowing the public to have a great learning experience along the way.
The Nebraska Bird Month website also contains free resources, tutorials, lesson plans and information about Nebraska birds. Discover more at nebraskabirdmonth.org.
Those who participate in Nebraska Bird Month should continue to honor all local, state and federal public health guidelines, including social distancing and wellness recommendations.
If you’re new to birding, here are a few items that will help you get started:
» A pair of binoculars. These don’t have to be expensive, but will help in identifying which birds you see.
» A camera is a great way to keep track of birds you’ve seen.
» Bird feeders and water are ways to attract birds to your backyard.
» Audubon’s Bird Guide app is easy to download and has bird identifications, sounds and locations of birds in our area.
Celebrate Nebraska Bird Month this May by getting outside and bird watching or by joining a national citizen science program.
Camping in Nebraska
Many Nebraskans are eager to get outside to participate in summer camping. This year, however, is one for the history books as the novel coronavirus has wreaked havoc on our ritualistic activities. Trying to keep the public and Game and Parks employees safe during this time is of upmost importance. As we all struggle for a piece of normalcy, please remember to be patient, understanding and kind to everyone.
The news release below was sent out by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission this week regarding the opening of some RV camping areas.
Nebraskans may begin enjoying recreational vehicle camping by reservation only at select state park areas starting May 20, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Limited RV camping will be available at select park areas where social distancing and group-size recommendations can be maintained to help ensure compliance with the state’s public health directives amid the COVID-19 health situation. A list of the available park areas will be posted on the agency website and updated as additional areas are established.
“We sympathize with those who have been affected by this virus and the rippling effects of trying to contain it, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of people who are passionate about camping,” said Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas. “We are pleased to now be able to allow limited RV camping, and we look forward to restoring more opportunities when the time is appropriate and as conditions allow. Our priority remains to protect the health and well-being of all Nebraskans.”
Those RV campsites will have the following requirements:
» Designated sites, which will be spaced at least 25 feet apart, can be reserved online beginning May 17 at OutdoorNebraska.org and prepaid. First-come, first-served and tent camping will not be allowed.
» Only self-contained recreational vehicles, with factory features that allow them to hold potable water, contain wastewater/sewage and connect to electrical service, will be allowed to reserve a site.
» No parks’ showerhouses or modern restrooms will be open until further notice. Vault toilets and RV dump stations will be open.
» Each campsite will be limited to eight guests, and the length of stay will be limited to seven days.
» Mormon Island State Recreation Area near Grand Island and Danish Alps SRA near Hubbard will not be available, as they are near communities with high COVID-19 incidence. Park areas may be added to or deleted from the list as warranted and upon recommendations of health officials.
Game and Parks retains the ability to scale back the number of campsites if social practices are not followed or if public health officials determine there is an increased incidence of virus in any region of the state.
Park grounds remain open to the public for day use and a park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering a park.
State designated beach and swimming areas will be closed until further notice, in part due to recent incidents involving large gatherings and lack of social distancing on beach areas at multiple state park venues. Other waterfront areas will remain open for day use and fishing as long as social distancing and the 10-person gathering size limit are maintained.
Current Game and Parks closures for cabins, lodge rooms, group shelters, undesignated campsites, and tent camping at state park areas and wildlife management areas will be extended at least through May 31, with possible further extension.
People with park reservations for camping or lodging affected by the extended closure can contact Game and Parks for a refund or to reschedule.
Game and Parks will continue to evaluate closures and opportunities that can be restored following state guidelines and local directed health measures. More information, including a list of closures, and answers to frequently asked questions, can be found at outdoornebraska.gov/healthinfo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.