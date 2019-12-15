During the season of giving, the Goodfellow Shoe Fund has received generous donations, according to a press release.
Red collection cans are in local and area businesses through the end of the year. A giving tree will also be at the Gary’s Westfield location. The fund accepts memorials at any time. The Goodfellow Shoe fund purchased 488 pairs of shoes for children in Lincoln County from Sept. 1, 2018, to Aug. 31, 2019. In addition to the shoes, two pairs of socks were given to each child.
Recent donations and memorials:
» $20: Kathleen Voss in memory of Dale Sones.
» $25: Jon and Kim Wieseler in memory of Dale Sones.
» $35: Marbara Kuhlman.
» $50: Roger and Kristy Volentine.
» $75: Sara and Charles Stout in memory of James Butler Stout.
» $100: Phyllis Lawyer; George and Lori Vinton; Marcia and Andy Olson in memory of JoAnn Engbrecht; Glenn Petersen in memory of Marilyn Petersen; Mary Beth and Don Kilgore; Velvet Spurs.
» $200: Charles Scripter in honor of Jane Wilkinson’s birthday; Walmart Distribution Center 7018.
» $250: Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 2839.
» $500: Shawn and Michelle Murdock; North Platte Union Pacific Employees Credit Union.
» $2000: Terry and Cory Sis.
» $102: Bible Supplies collection can.
» $7.80: Orr’s Cleaners collection can
» $20.99: Starting Gate collection can.
» $23.60: Sports Shoppe collection can.
» Socks: 12 pairs from Thelma Miles; 150 pairs from Chapter HO P.E.O.
Donations may be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69101 or to Great Western Bank, P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69103.
Application forms are at the Nebraska Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Building, 200 S. Silber St.
For more information, contact Paulette Stefka at 308-530-2710.
