Geral John Entertainment and Geral John and Friends will perform their “We Love Summertime” concert at 2 p.m. Aug. 16 at Centennial Park.
The concert includes original songs written by John.
This is a freewill offering and a portion of all sponsorships and crowd offerings will be donated to a needy family in Lincoln County, according to the press release.
Autographed poetry books and guitar songbooks by John will be on sale at the gazebo in the park, along with children’s short story books autographed by Diana Olson.
A few sponsorships are still available. For more information, call John at 308-539-1580
Patrons are asked to bring a chair or a blanket.