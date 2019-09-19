SCOTTSBLUFF — 21st Century Equipment has partnered up with Torrington Livestock, KNEB and Kelley Bean Co. to sponsor a benefit concert to support farmers affected by the Gering-Fort Laramie and Goshen Irrigation District canal breach and tunnel collapse.
This benefit concert, dubbed “Farmer Strong,” will feature Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band and Ned LeDoux at the Gering Five Rocks Amphitheater on Oct. 5.
21st Century Equipment will donate 100% of the ticket proceeds to the Farmer Strong Disaster Relief Fund to support area producers affected by the canal breach and tunnel collapse.
In addition to the concert ticket proceeds, area businesses and individuals have donated the items that will be auctioned off by Lex Madden of Torrington Livestock during the intermission between acts. All of the proceeds from this auction will also go into the Farmer Strong Disaster Relief Fund.
Organizers are optimistic that the community will come together and that the concert will benefit farmers.
“If we are successful with this benefit concert, I believe we can leverage our investment in these two great bands many times over for the benefit of the affected growers who, despite becoming eligible for crop insurance recently, and the imminent return of water to the canal system, still face devastating losses,” said Owen Palm, CEO of 21st Century Equipment. “We hope to sell 2,500+ tickets for the concert and are hopeful that other businesses in the area purchase large blocks of tickets for their customers and employees. At the end of the night, our goal is to present a check for $100,000 to the Farmer Strong Disaster Relief Fund.”
Terry Gass, vice president of marketing and district manager of 21st Century Equipment, stressed the importance of supporting local producers.
“The relationships you develop with the farmers and ranchers that we depend on runs much deeper than the transaction. They are our customers, our neighbors, our friends, our partners, and they even feel like family at times,” Gass said. “We go where the farmers and ranchers go, financially and emotionally. We are honored that we can do something positive and give something back to them in their time of need.”
Tickets are $50, $35, and $25 each and are available at 21stcenturyequipment.com, KNEB.com, and KGOSKERM.com.
Those unable to attend but still wishing to contribute can donate to the Irrigation Disaster Relief fund at otcf.org.
For more information, contact Terry Gass at 308-632-4440 or tgass@21stcenturyequip.com; or Regina Narjes at 308-254-2511 or rnarjes@21stcenturyequip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.