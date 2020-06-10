Girl Scouts go online during pandemic

OMAHA — With online school ending and social distancing still in place, girls are experiencing significant changes in their routines — disruptions that can make them feel disconnected. With that in mind, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is shifting its quality programming online.
Girl Scouts at Home offers a collection of virtual experiences, activities and challenges designed to give girls something familiar and fun to do and to keep them connected to Girl Scouts. There are also free resources for families and troop leaders.
The activities align with the Girl Scout Leadership Experience pillars (STEM, outdoors, life skills, and entrepreneurship). Examples include horse lessons with Dusty Trails of North Platte, virtual campouts, yoga, singalongs, interviews with women entrepreneurs, science experiments and nature and conservation projects. Programs are offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every weekday on Facebook, and past events can be viewed on YouTube. Calendar listings can be found at girlscoutsnebraska.org/programs.
To ensure all girls can participate — and to give non-members a taste of what Girl Scouts is about — membership is not required to participate Girl Scouts at Home programs.
For families interested in learning more about Girl Scouts, Spirit of Nebraska is hosting online informational open houses for parents. Free virtual troop meetings are being offered for girls interested in giving Girl Scouts a try.
Open houses for parents are at 7 p.m. Thursdays. Meetings for girls in kindergarten through third grade are at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, and meetings for fourth and fifth graders are at 7 p.m. Mondays. Families can learn more and register for these opportunities at girlscoutsnebraska.org/discovergs.
