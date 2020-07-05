The volunteers of the Goodfellow Shoe Fund thanked “compassionate and caring” donors in a press release issued this week.
“The gifts we have received will make it possible for children in need to receive a pair of shoes and two pairs of socks to wear to school,” the organization wrote.
Giving Day gifts and other gifts and memorials received through June 28 are listed below.
» Giving Day — $10: Francis & Diane Olson; $20: Carol Schaeffer, Kent Anderson, anonymous; $25: Mary Hepburn, Rob Stefka, Gary and Linda Stengle, Teresa Detlefsen; $50: Brian Gardner, Albert and Linda Schimek, Judith Dunlavy, Louise Hoffman, Burnell and Deb Steinmeyer, Dianne Morales, Don and Phyllis Swigart, Laura Troshynski, Betty VanBoening, Kate Wolford, Rob and Paulette Stefka in memory of Alice Orr, Rob and Paulette Stefka in memory of Nadine Vance; $60: Mike and Jane McCrone, Jana Greenwood; $100: Jack and Patty Price, Anonymous, Steve Chatelain, Ray Grifﬁth, Amy Stefka, Gary D. Byrne, Chuck Scripter, Connie Klemm, Rob and Paulette Stefka in memory of Mary Ann Jorgenson; $200: Jane and Daren Wilkinson, Alan Erickson; $250: Julie Johng; $300: Phylis Lawyer, Peg Brogden; $1000: Dr. Sam and Lynda Perry.
» Gifts and memorials — $25: Eugene and Betty Gilsdorf in memory of Marge Flanders; $30: Ann Lamberty in memory of Ryan Lamberty; $35: Sandra and Don Peters in memory of Marge Flanders; $50: Ardith and Richard Cantral, Paulette and Rob Stefka in memory of Sharon Friedrich, Rob and Paulette Stefka in memory of Warren Shults; $100: Rebecca and Brandon Jones in Memory of Orrin Dean Brooks, Mary and Justin Roberts in memory of Marge Flanders; $500: Estate of Marian I. Christiansen.
» Collection cans — $93.26: Big Red Liquor at the Barn; $117.50: Brown’s Shoe Fit.
Monetary donations and memorials can be made to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund by mailing a check to P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69103 or to Great Western Bank, P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69101 For more information, contact President Paulette Stefka at 308-530-2710.
