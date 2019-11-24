Throughout the “season of giving,” the board of the Goodfellow Shoe Fund is thanking donors who have helped during the organization’s annual fall fundraising drive.
Red collection cans will be in local and area businesses through the end of the year, according to a press release from the group. A giving tree will also be at the Gary’s Westfield, 1921 West A St. For those wanting to select a worthy cause to give back this holiday season, the Goodfellow Shoe Fund accepts anytime memorials for loved ones and other contributions that go toward buying shoes for children in a needy family.
“The organization would like to thank the businesses that allow our visual presence and an awareness of how we can serve families in all of Lincoln County,” the release said.
The Goodfellow Shoe fund purchased 488 pairs of shoes for children in Lincoln County during the fiscal year Sept. 1, 2018 to Aug. 31, 2019. In addition to the shoes, two pairs of socks were also given to each child when the shoes were purchased.
Recent donations and memorials:
» $25: Rob and Paulette Stefka in memory of Allen Dean Brauer; in memory of David Kelley; in memory of Dr. Gerald Rounsborg; in memory of Dale Sones; Al and Linda Schimek in memory of Wes Grady.
» $50: Rob and Paulette Stefka in memory of Armin and Ida Ruff; Marge Beatty and Paulette Stefka in memory of Ramona Fisher.
» $51: Anonymous.
» $200: Platte Valley Antique Collectors Club.
» $16: Allsorts Boutique and MUG Coffee Shop collection can.
» $11: Bible Supplies collection can.
Donations can be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69101, or to Great Western Bank, P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69103.
Applications forms are available at the Nebraska Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Building, 200 S. Silber St. For more information, contact Paulette Stefka at 308-530-2710.
